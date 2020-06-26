Route 4012 Bradys Run Road Slide Repair Begins Monday in Brighton Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing slide repair work on Bradys Run Road (Route 4012) in Brighton Township, Beaver County, will begin Monday, June 29 weather permitting.

Slide repair work will begin at 7 a.m. Monday requiring the closure of Bradys Run Road between May Road and Grange Road. Crews from A. Folino Construction, Inc. will conduct work on the $1.17 million slide remediation project which also includes pavement restoration, guiderail updates, drainage upgrades, sign and pavement marking installation, and other miscellaneous construction activities. To allow the work to occur, Bradys Run Road will close to traffic in the slide area continuously through late August. All traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detour

East of the Slide

From Bradys Run Road, take Grange Road (Route 4031) south

Turn right onto Dutch Ridge Road (Route 4020)

Turn right onto Tuscarawas Road (Route 4028)

Turn right onto Lisbon Road (Route 4022)

Turn right onto Old Blackhawk Road (Route 4029)

Turn right onto Groscost Road (Route 4012)

Groscost Road becomes Bradys Run Road

End detour

West of the Slide

