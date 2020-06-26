Lane Closures on Route 2028 Next Week in Mount Carmel Township, Northumberland County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of a waterline project beginning next week on Route 2028 (Marion Heights Road) east of Marion Heights in Mount Carmel Township, Northumberland County.

On Monday, June 29, the contractor, Fairchild Brothers, Inc., will begin installing a new waterline on Marion Heights Road from the Co-Gen Plant to the intersection with Route 54. Work will be performed between 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Motorists can expect alternating single lane closures with flagging.

Work on this phase of the project is expected to be completed by Friday, July 10, weather permitting.

Motorists are urged to slow down, be alert, and expect delays in travel.

