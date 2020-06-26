BeeHigh Vital Elements Inc. (BeeHighVE) receives authorization from the NLC to sell through retail distribution chain in Newfoundland!

/EIN News/ -- CORNER BROOK, Newfoundland and Labrador, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeeHigh Vital Elements Inc. (BeeHighVE) is pleased to announce that it has received authorization from the NLC to sell cannabis in the province of NL.



BeeHighVE was the first new company in Canada to receive a standard cultivation license under the new Cannabis Regulations. It is also the first and only local Newfoundland company to be granted authorization to sell its own locally grown and processed cannabis in the province.

While the company is still in the process of finalizing a deal with the Provincial government, gaining authorization from the NLC is monumental for BeeHighVE. The company, which has not been able to make revenue up to this point, will have product in stores before Canada Day.

Rita Hall, President and CEO of BeeHighVE states that she’s grateful to the NLC for their continued support and efforts in helping the local craft company forge ahead with retail sales in NL. “They had to think outside of the box in trying to help us move forward and they went out of their way to make it happen for us,” Hall says of the NLC. “Hopefully we can give them something different with our locally grown products.”

“We are looking forward to bringing the pure flavor of our carefully grown craft cannabis flower to consumers in NL and believe that our products will be well received. Our dried flower will hit the market in late June and will follow with our edibles a few months later.”

When asked about the journey, Hall says, “What we have accomplished to date is amazing. From our 10,000 sq. ft, facility, we believe BeeHighVE is growing some of the best craft cannabis in the country. We kept it local the whole way through and will continue to do so in support of the NL economy as our expansion and development plans unfold.”

The company is in the process of negotiating a distribution deal with the Province of NL – which potentially includes a store front in the City of Corner Brook, as well as further incentives that have been provided to other companies that have come to NL and are selling through Provincial Agreements.

BeeHighVE is proud to be the first and only local company that is fully licensed to grow, process and sell its own cannabis (both medical and retail) in the province of NL!