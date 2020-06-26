Global Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Market 2020 | Industry Analysis and Forecasts to 2025
A New Market Study, titled “Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, June 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
This report provides in depth study of “Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This report focuses on the global Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Teleperformance
Synnex
Alorica
Atento
Acticall Sitel Group
Arvato
Sykes
TTEC
SERCO GROUP
Xerox Corporation
CGS Inc
Webhelp
StarTek
Grupo Konecta
Carlyle Group (Comdata)
Capita
Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS)
Transcosmos
Five9
Transcom
HKT Teleservices
Telekom Malaysia (VADS)
Invensis Technologies
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premise Type
Cloud-based Type
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Retail
Government and Public Sector
IT & Telecommunication
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Manufacturing
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 On-Premise Type
1.4.3 Cloud-based Type
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 Retail
1.5.4 Government and Public Sector
1.5.5 IT & Telecommunication
1.5.6 Healthcare and Life Sciences
1.5.7 Manufacturing
1.5.8 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
….
13Key Players Profiles
13.1 Teleperformance
13.1.1 Teleperformance Company Details
13.1.2 Teleperformance Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 Teleperformance Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Introduction
13.1.4 Teleperformance Revenue in Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Teleperformance Recent Development
13.2 Synnex
13.2.1 Synnex Company Details
13.2.2 Synnex Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 Synnex Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Introduction
13.2.4 Synnex Revenue in Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Synnex Recent Development
13.3 Alorica
13.3.1 Alorica Company Details
13.3.2 Alorica Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Alorica Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Introduction
13.3.4 Alorica Revenue in Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Alorica Recent Development
13.4 Atento
13.4.1 Atento Company Details
13.4.2 Atento Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 Atento Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Introduction
13.4.4 Atento Revenue in Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Atento Recent Development
13.5 Acticall Sitel Group
13.5.1 Acticall Sitel Group Company Details
13.5.2 Acticall Sitel Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Acticall Sitel Group Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Introduction
13.5.4 Acticall Sitel Group Revenue in Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Acticall Sitel Group Recent Development
13.6 Arvato
13.6.1 Arvato Company Details
13.6.2 Arvato Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 Arvato Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Introduction
13.6.4 Arvato Revenue in Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Arvato Recent Development
13.7 Sykes
13.7.1 Sykes Company Details
13.7.2 Sykes Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 Sykes Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Introduction
13.7.4 Sykes Revenue in Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Sykes Recent Development
13.8 TTEC
13.8.1 TTEC Company Details
13.8.2 TTEC Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 TTEC Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Introduction
13.8.4 TTEC Revenue in Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 TTEC Recent Development
13.9 SERCO GROUP
13.9.1 SERCO GROUP Company Details
13.9.2 SERCO GROUP Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 SERCO GROUP Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Introduction
13.9.4 SERCO GROUP Revenue in Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 SERCO GROUP Recent Development
13.10 Xerox Corporation
13.10.1 Xerox Corporation Company Details
13.10.2 Xerox Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 Xerox Corporation Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Introduction
13.10.4 Xerox Corporation Revenue in Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 Xerox Corporation Recent Development
13.11 CGS Inc
13.12 Webhelp
13.13 StarTek
13.14 Grupo Konecta
13.15 Carlyle Group (Comdata)
13.16 Capita
13.17 Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS)
13.18 Transcosmos
13.19 Five9
13.20 Transcom
13.21 HKT Teleservices
13.22 Telekom Malaysia (VADS)
13.23 Invensis Technologies
Continued….
