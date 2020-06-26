Global Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Market 2020 | Industry Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

A New Market Study, titled “Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, June 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

A New Market Study, titled “Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report focuses on the global Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Teleperformance

Synnex

Alorica

Atento

Acticall Sitel Group

Arvato

Sykes

TTEC

SERCO GROUP

Xerox Corporation

CGS Inc

Webhelp

StarTek

Grupo Konecta

Carlyle Group (Comdata)

Capita

Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS)

Transcosmos

Five9

Transcom

HKT Teleservices

Telekom Malaysia (VADS)

Invensis Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premise Type

Cloud-based Type

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Retail

Government and Public Sector

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 On-Premise Type

1.4.3 Cloud-based Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Retail

1.5.4 Government and Public Sector

1.5.5 IT & Telecommunication

1.5.6 Healthcare and Life Sciences

1.5.7 Manufacturing

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

….

13Key Players Profiles

13.1 Teleperformance

13.1.1 Teleperformance Company Details

13.1.2 Teleperformance Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Teleperformance Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Introduction

13.1.4 Teleperformance Revenue in Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Teleperformance Recent Development

13.2 Synnex

13.2.1 Synnex Company Details

13.2.2 Synnex Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Synnex Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Introduction

13.2.4 Synnex Revenue in Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Synnex Recent Development

13.3 Alorica

13.3.1 Alorica Company Details

13.3.2 Alorica Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Alorica Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Introduction

13.3.4 Alorica Revenue in Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Alorica Recent Development

13.4 Atento

13.4.1 Atento Company Details

13.4.2 Atento Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Atento Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Introduction

13.4.4 Atento Revenue in Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Atento Recent Development

13.5 Acticall Sitel Group

13.5.1 Acticall Sitel Group Company Details

13.5.2 Acticall Sitel Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Acticall Sitel Group Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Introduction

13.5.4 Acticall Sitel Group Revenue in Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Acticall Sitel Group Recent Development

13.6 Arvato

13.6.1 Arvato Company Details

13.6.2 Arvato Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Arvato Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Introduction

13.6.4 Arvato Revenue in Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Arvato Recent Development

13.7 Sykes

13.7.1 Sykes Company Details

13.7.2 Sykes Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Sykes Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Introduction

13.7.4 Sykes Revenue in Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Sykes Recent Development

13.8 TTEC

13.8.1 TTEC Company Details

13.8.2 TTEC Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 TTEC Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Introduction

13.8.4 TTEC Revenue in Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 TTEC Recent Development

13.9 SERCO GROUP

13.9.1 SERCO GROUP Company Details

13.9.2 SERCO GROUP Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 SERCO GROUP Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Introduction

13.9.4 SERCO GROUP Revenue in Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 SERCO GROUP Recent Development

13.10 Xerox Corporation

13.10.1 Xerox Corporation Company Details

13.10.2 Xerox Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Xerox Corporation Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Introduction

13.10.4 Xerox Corporation Revenue in Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Xerox Corporation Recent Development

13.11 CGS Inc

13.12 Webhelp

13.13 StarTek

13.14 Grupo Konecta

13.15 Carlyle Group (Comdata)

13.16 Capita

13.17 Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS)

13.18 Transcosmos

13.19 Five9

13.20 Transcom

13.21 HKT Teleservices

13.22 Telekom Malaysia (VADS)

13.23 Invensis Technologies

Continued….

