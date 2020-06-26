Road Safety Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025
A New Market Study, titled “Road Safety Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, June 26, 2020
This report provides in depth study of “Road Safety Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Road Safety Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Road Safety market. This report focused on Road Safety market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Road Safety Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.
This report focuses on the global Road Safety status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Road Safety development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Jenoptik AG,
Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Sensys Gatso Group AB.
Redflex Holdings Limited
3M
FLIR Systems, Inc.
Swarco AG
American Traffic Solutions
Information Engineering Group, Inc
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Red Light Enforcement
Speed Enforcement
Incident Detection System
Bus Lane Compliance
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Bridges
Highways
Tunnels
Urban Roads
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Road Safety status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Road Safety development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Road Safety are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
