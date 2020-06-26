Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Officer Involved Death Investigation in Sun Prairie, Wis.

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and Dane County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an officer involved death (OID) in Sun Prairie, Wis. that occurred on the morning of Friday, June 26, 2020.

 

Law enforcement from Sun Prairie Police Department initiated a traffic stop on Beech Street nearby Davison Drive in Sun Prairie. As law enforcement approached the stopped vehicle on foot the vehicle drove away at a high rate of speed. The vehicle then crashed approximately three blocks away on Ruby Lane near the intersection of Main Street and then caught on fire.

 

Law enforcement and nearby citizens immediately began life-saving measures on the subjects. Two passengers succumbed to their injuries on the scene and paramedics transported the driver and an additional passenger to a nearby hospital. No law enforcement personnel or other individuals were injured during the incident.

 

The involved officers from Sun Prairie Police Department have been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

 

DCI and Dane County Sheriff’s Office are leading this investigation and are assisted by the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office, Sun Prairie Fire Department, Sun Prairie EMS and DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

 

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Dane County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

