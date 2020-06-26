Aqua Pennsylvania to Restrict Several State Highways Weekdays for Utility Maintenance in Chester, Delaware and Montgomery Counties

​King of Prussia, PA – Aqua Pennsylvania is planning weekday lane restrictions with flagging on several state highways in Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties, beginning next week, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for utility maintenance, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule is:

Monday, June 29, through Friday, July 17, on Route 352 (New Middletown Road) between Wyncroft Road and Harvard Drive in Middletown Township, Delaware County, for water main extension;

Tuesday, June 30, on Route 113 (Uwchlan Avenue) between Woodmont Drive and Teddy Avenue in East Caln Township, Chester County, for paving operations; and

Tuesday June 30, through November, on Route 611 (Old York Road) between Washington Lane and Old York Road Spur in Abington and Cheltenham townships, Montgomery County, for water main installation.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Aqua Pennsylvania will complete these projects under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit. For a list of all utility work and other construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit our District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

