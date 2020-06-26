PennDOT to Resume Construction on Project to Rehabilitate Seven Bridges in Bucks and Chester Counties

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that construction will resume Monday, June 29, on the project to rehabilitate seven bridges in Bucks and Chester counties.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Beginning Monday, June 29, through late-August, construction will resume on the bridge carrying Route 841 (Chatham Road) Bridge over Doe Run in West Marlborough Township, Chester County.

Due to the nature of construction, Chatham Road will remain to be closed and detoured between Springdell Road and Route 82 (Doe Run Road) through the length of the rehabilitation project. Chatham Road motorists will be directed to use Route 841 South (Chatham Road), Route 842 East (Clonmell Upland Road), and Route 82 North (Doe Run Road). Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone.

PennDOT’s contractor will rehabilitate the bridge with repairs that include encasing the beam ends and sections of the open steel grid deck in reinforced concrete.

Built in 1932, and reconstructed in 1974, the bridge is 81 feet long and 23 feet wide. The structure carries an average of 502 vehicles a day.

The structure is part of seven bridges in Bucks and Chester counties that PennDOT is repairing under a $4,245,232 project financed with 100 percent state funds.

Structures completed under this project include:

Route 313 (Dublin Pike/Swamp Road) over Deep Run in Hilltown and Bedminster townships, Bucks County;

Butler Avenue over branch of Neshaminy Creek in New Britain Township, Bucks County;

Pughtown Road over French Creek in East Vincent Township, Chester County; and

Route 896 (Newark Road) over Muddy Creek in Upper Oxford Township, Chester County.

The other structures included in this bridge rehabilitation project include the following:

Route 926 (Street Road) over Radley Run in Westtown and Thornbury townships, Chester County; and

Two Green Valley Road structures over tributary of Brandywine Creek in Newlin Township, Chester County.

C. Abbonzino Contractors, Inc. of Sewell, N.J., is the general contractor on the bridge improvement project. Work on the entire project is expected to be completed in late 2020.

