Press event scheduled for July 1st to discuss 4th of July holiday and other traffic safety related matters

Press Event with Vermont Highway Safety Partners to discuss Traffic Safety and 4th of July Holiday Traffic Enforcement

WILLISTON, Vt. (Friday, June 26th, 2020) –

On Wednesday, July 1st at 9:30am the Vermont Highway Safety Office will host a press conference at the Vermont Agency of Transportation’s Dill Building located at 2178 Airport Road in Berlin, to discuss the upcoming 4th of July holiday enforcement as well as the latest fatal crash statistics showing Vermont’s fatality rate has increased from this time last year. Vermont Secretary of Transportation Joe Flynn will be present along with representatives from the Vermont State Police, the Department of Motor Vehicles, and other local and county law enforcement agencies. In order to be sensitive to the Governor’s COVID-19 press conference scheduled at 11:00 am, the highway safety press event will start promptly at 9:30am and conclude by 10:00am in an effort to ensure the media is available for the Governor’s press conference in Montpelier.

