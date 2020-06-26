Hoyer Statement on the 5th Anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Marriage Equality Ruling

“Five years ago today, the Supreme Court recognized the fundamental truth that love is love and that all families ought to be treated equally under our laws. In their landmark Obergefell v. Hodges decision, the justices made it clear that marriage cannot be restricted only to opposite-sex couples, ensuring that LGBTQ people could marry their partners in every state of our union. Victory in the fight for marriage equality took perseverance, hard work, and a great effort by many individuals and organizations, and today we celebrate the anniversary of that historic moment with great joy as we continue to celebrate Pride Month. “The fight for full equality, however, is not over. Discrimination against LGBTQ Americans and their families is still legal in many states in 2020. That’s why House Democrats passed the Equality Act last May, legislation that would ban discrimination against LGBTQ people in employment, education, housing, finance and credit, public accommodations, jury service, and the other areas where discrimination remains legal. Thanks to the Supreme Court’s ruling earlier this month that outlawed discrimination against LGBTQ Americans in employment, we can celebrate another victory, and advocates for equality will not relent until every barrier comes down. Together, we will win the fight for equality and ensure that our laws recognize the equal rights and dignity of LGBTQ people in our country.”