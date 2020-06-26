Vigorous Innovations Features Author and Speaker Michael Arterberry on its Health and Nutrition Podcast Series

One of the nation’s leading health and nutrition companies features a leading author and speaker in its latest episode.

CROWLEY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Positive mentors are one of the keys to being successful in all areas of life, and thanks to the latest Vigorous Innovations podcast episode featuring Michael Arterberry, people across the globe now have access to a conversation that not only inspires people but moves them to where they really want to be.

During the podcast episode, Arterberry discusses the power and importance of positive mentors, the role sports has played in building up his strength and inspiration, and the valuable work he does through motivational speaking and impacting lives.

Arterberry says his life is dedicated to moving people from an uneasy time in their lives to a place of peace.

“I don’t change their circumstances, but I help change their perspective,” he says. “I help them understand that it’s not about the destination, but the battles won along the way. I encourage them to hold on and understand that bad doesn’t look bad when there is good in it. People will follow you if you inspire them. I work hard to inspire, lead, encourage, and celebrate the people that come into my life.”

Arterberry says that as a teenager, he was fortunate to receive guidance from positive adult role models who helped him overcome adversities and set high expectations for his future. Grateful for the role these mentors played in his own development, Arterberry decided to dedicate his professional life to helping people navigate the difficulties of life and launch their future into motion.

Michael received the 2010 USA Network’s Characters Unite Award for exceptional commitment to combating prejudice and discrimination while increasing tolerance and acceptance within the community. He is also the recipient of the 2014 100 Men of Color Award for leadership in education, government, mentorship, entrepreneurial success, and community service.

For more information about Vigorous Innovations, please visit www.vigorousinnovations.com/blog.

###

About Vigorous Innovations

Vigorous Innovations is a company founded on the principles of producing only the highest quality products with even higher quality customer service. Everything we do, we do for you, our valued customer.

Contact Details:

Justin Robinson

1925 Palomino Blvd

Crowley, TX 76036

United States

Phone: 682-235-9814

Source: Vigorous Innovations