A Canadian Software Company "BeMotion Inc."; Helping Businesses around to world to Reopen faster and Safer
EINPresswire.com/ -- Businesses are slowly reopening, and we are all wondering what the next steps are in keeping everyone safe. BeMotion Inc. has been paving the road in the Technology sector with its cutting-edge developments since 2016.
This has been proven yet again with the launch of the DUO400 Intelligent Human Thermal Scanner, featuring AI technology.
The DUO400, intelligently tracks human temperature variances within an accuracy of 0.3 degrees Celsius, which at the present moment, a fever is the earliest symptom of infection for COVID-19 and other Viral or Bacterial Pathogens. At this critical time in history, BeMotion Inc. 's system can assist businesses and governments to become operational safely in a timely fashion.
This scanner has the capability of screening Over 400 people per minute adhering to normal social distancing guidelines, which can greatly reduce the threat of spreading COVID-19.
BeMotion Inc. DUO400 (AI Technology) is a non-contact intelligent thermal image scanner. Its purpose is to measure and track the body temperature of personnel in crowded areas such as: "Railway Stations, Subway Stations, Airports, Hospitals, Factories, Shopping Malls, Supermarkets, Hotels, Schools, Stadiums, Office Buildings, Pharmacies, and other public places with a large floating population.
BeMotion Inc. has been able to quickly respond to the pandemic by delivering state of the art systems that are not only purpose-built but flexible in pricing. Now you can secure your company, the health of your employees, plan your event, or welcome visitors with minimal worries and transmission of viruses such as COVID-19. Let us unite in making our world a healthy and safe place.
About BeMotion Inc: https://www.bemotioninc.com/
Established in 2016; has developed and launched the award-winning platform (MCN) in the field of mobile digital marketing and payments, innovated the Smart DCN Vending & Marketplace and the DUO Thermal Scanners. BeMotion Inc. is a privately-owned company with offices in Toronto, Dubai, Amman.
Aaron Stiller
