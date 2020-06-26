Closure of Spring Street Extension Bridge in Vernon Township, Crawford County Extended

​The closure of the Spring Street Extension Bridge (Route 2040) in Vernon Township, Crawford County has been extended to July 1, 2020, due to weather delays.

The bridge, which is carries Spring Street over Cussewago Creek, is located between Lincoln Avenue and Cussewago Road (Route 102).

The closure is necessary for work to be completed on the bridge, including waterproofing. The work is part of a paving project on three roads in the City of Meadville and Vernon Township, Crawford County.

A detour will be posted using Terrace Street, Reynolds Avenue, Route 19, Mead Avenue, and Cussawago Road.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

