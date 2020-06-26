PECO to Restrict Several State Highways for Utility Improvements in Chester, Delaware and Montgomery Counties

06/26/2020 ​King of Prussia, PA – PECO Energy is planning weekday lane closures on several state highways in Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The work schedule is: Chester County Monday, June 29, through Wednesday, July 1, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, on Route 252 (Leopard Road) between Greenlawn Road and U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue) in Tredyffrin Township;

Monday, June 29, through Thursday, July 2, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, on Route 23 (Nutt Road) between Cemetery Lane and Lincoln Avenue in Phoenixville Borough;

Monday, June 29, through Friday, July 3, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, on Route 162 (Embreeville Road) between Scott Road and Brandywine Creek Road in Newlin Township;

Monday, June 29, through Friday, July 10, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, on Route 282 (Creek Road) at Springton Road in Wallace Township;

Monday, June 29, through Friday, July 10, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, on Route 401 (Conestoga Road) at Messner Road in West Pikeland Township; and

Monday, June 29, through Friday, July 31, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, on Route 282 (Creek Road) between Dowlin Forge Road and Seven Springs Lane in East Brandywine Township. Delaware County Monday, June 29, through Wednesday, July 1, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, on Route 320 (Sproul Road) between Godfrey Road and Clyde Road in Radnor Township;

Monday, June 29, through Thursday, July 2, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, on U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) between Darlington Road and Valley Road in Middletown Township and Chester Heights Borough;

Monday, June 29, through Thursday, July 2, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM, on Route 3 (West Chester Pike) between Copley Road and Garrett Road in Upper Darby Township; and

Monday, June 29, through Thursday, July 2, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, on Route 252 (Newtown Street) between Reese Avenue and Alpha Drive in Newtown Township. Montgomery County Monday, June 29, through Thursday, July 2, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, on Route 29 (Main Street) between 8th Street and 10th Street in Pennsburg Borough; and

Monday, June 29, through Thursday, July 2, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, on Route 611 (Old York Road) between Susquehanna Road and Guernsey Avenue in Abington Township. Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent. PECO Energy will complete these projects under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit. MEDIA CONTACT: Chelsea Lacey-Mabe, 610-205-6798