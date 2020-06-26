I-279 Parkway North Lane Restrictions Continue Next Week in Ohio Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on I-279 (Parkway North) in Ohio Township, Allegheny County, will occur Monday through Thursday, June 29-July 2 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur in both directions of I-279 between Mt. Nebo Road and Camp Horne Road (Exit 8) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day as crews from Allison Park Contractors conduct hyrdo-seeding work.

Please use caution while traveling through the area.

