Project to Preserve a Route 198 Bridge in Crawford County Underway

Work began today to rehabilitate the bridge that carries Route 198 over Woodcock Creek in Woodcock Township, Crawford County.

The bridge is located between Price Road and Stoltz Road near Blooming Valley.

The project will include replacing the existing bridge deck and barriers, steel I beam repairs, new bearing seats and installing neoprene bearing pads. Work will also include new approach roadway, drainage improvements and guiderail upgrades.

No detours are expected in connection with the project. One lane of the bridge will remain open throughout the project and traffic will be controlled through the use of a temporary signal.

Motorists may also encounter traffic pattern shifts and lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers.

The new bridge is expected to be opened by mid-November 2020.

The existing bridge was built in 1972 and is classified as fair condition. Approximately 2,000 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.

The contractor is Chivers Construction Company of Fariview, PA. The contract cost is $1,518,792.50, which is to be paid with 80 percent federal funds and 20 percent state funds.

This project was made possible by Act 89, Pennsylvania’s transportation funding plan.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

