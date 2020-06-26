New Book on Thriving as a Leader Achieves #1 Amazon Bestseller Status on Launch Day
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ignite Press announced this week that Jim Boneau’s new book, The Rumble Zone: Leadership Strategies in the Rough & Tumble of Change, became a #1 bestseller on Amazon this week in the categories of Organizational Change, Nonprofit Management and Leadership, Business Consulting, and more!
The Rumble Zone offers a wealth of practical and universal strategies for anyone who is leading, facilitating, or experiencing change.
“Rumble is the bridge between what once was and what is emerging,” says Jim. “The potential exists for us to use this chaotic time of rumble to transition from one good groove to another.”
Jim Boneau is an internationally recognized executive coach and facilitator
of leadership and organizational development workshops. Leaders and teams who work with Jim strengthen their ability to effectively communicate strategy, build bonds of trust, and cascade the organization’s values and vision with their teams, partners and customers. Jim’s approach challenges leaders to renew their individual leadership beliefs and engage in meaningful dialog with their colleagues to turn those beliefs into actions that increase performance and create positive work environments.
Jim has over 25 years working in organizations in a variety of roles: first as a systems engineer, then team and organizational leader and for the past 15 years as an external coach and facilitator. Jim served as Vice President of Bluepoint Leadership Development before launching his own coaching and facilitation business, The Rumble Group.
As Founder of The Rumble Group, Jim is merging the worlds of traditional leadership development and rhythm to create a new, immersive growth and development methodology. Igniting innovation, accelerating change and creating new pathways for personal and professional development are benefits clients are discovering through Rumble.
Jim has coached and facilitated senior and executive leaders in organizations including Microsoft, General Electric, Qualcomm, The Mayo Clinic, American Association of Corporate Counsel and Unity Technologies among others. Jim has worked extensively internationally, from coaching executives in a Greek shipping company to recently launching new initiatives in leadership coaching and development in China. Jim was the primary workshop facilitator for multiple faculty groups, teaching and coaching extensively throughout Asia, Europe, and the Americas.
Jim honed his facilitation skills through years of classroom hours teaching Emotional Intelligence, interpersonal relationship skills and other leadership development topics in corporate settings internationally. Jim’s expertise as an experiential facilitator has been sharpened by his work as a drum circle facilitator. Jim is a trainer for Village Music Circles, certified to teach the VMC drum circle facilitator workshops. In addition, Jim is the developer and trainer of VMC Mentor program, building leadership skills for community development. Jim has partnered with Arthur Hull for 20 years, leading workshops around the globe. Jim has led hundreds of large-scale rhythmical workshops, inspiring increased innovation, accelerated change and profound insights for personal and organizational leadership. Jim has taught drum circle facilitation skills for over 20 years in the US, Europe and Japan.
Jim’s passion for drum circle facilitation shows in his commitment to community drumming in his hometown of Seattle, WA. Jim has served as President of the Seattle World Percussion Society and Chaired the Seattle World Rhythm Festival. For the past 8 years, Jim has been part of the team facilitating 3 days of community rhythm circles at the Northwest Folklife festival, creating opportunities for hundreds of new families to learn about drumming. Jim supports multiple small community circles throughout the year.
In addition to his professional accomplishments, Jim is also committed to community development, both inside organizations and in communities at large. Jim has used his skills to lead city-wide diversity conversations in Seattle, offer community development experiences for immigrant families and lead events for a variety of non-profit organizations. Community, relationships and nurturing potential are at the heart of all Jim’s work.
Jim has a master’s degree in Applied Behavioral Science from the Leadership Institute of Seattle and is a certified coach through the Hudson Institute. Jim’s presence is engaging and direct; and yet he knows the work is not about him, but about the leaders he works with, who then go forward with a renewed sense of passion and purpose for their own leadership goals.
