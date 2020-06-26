“The Leader's Guide for Social Responsibility,” Create a Wonderful New Corporation for All Stakeholders
EINPresswire.com/ -- A New Revolution in America from "Profits Only" to Sustainability: 181 of the top 200 CEOs in America made a new commitment to become more socially responsible: serve customers better, improve the skills of their employees, have better relationships with suppliers, support the communities and protect the environment, and generate long-term value for investors. They are committed to going beyond "profits only."
“The Leader's Guide for Social Responsibility,” a new book from PCS Press and written by Norman Bodek, simply shows you how "to do the right thing." In truth, you already know how to do the right thing. Just treat your customers with real respect, empower your employees to grow on the job, treat your suppliers as partners, give care to your communities and the environment, and change to a long-term perspective for your investors.
650 million people in India have no toilets and live very close to the poverty line. TVS Motor in Bangalore, India set up a private foundation, Srinivasan Services Trust, SST, and sent consultants into the villages where people were living in shacks with no electricity or running water. They selected 15 women in each village, determined their skills, and taught them how to work together to set up businesses. TVS has led over 3.14 million people out of poverty.
In one village, the author visited four factories with 15 women each making Indian bread, Chapati, that was sold to the local companies and stores. Those women now live in cement houses with electricity, water, and toilets. It’s a true miracle what one corporation can do.
Just imagine if these 181 American corporations could make a similar commitment as TVS; poverty would disappear from all of America. There’s an old saying, "Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day; teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime."
The Leader's Guide for Social Responsibility will help you come up with the right questions to inspire all your employees to really get excited about their new sense of corporate responsibility. Take off the "lid," and let them do it.
Norman Bodek and his team are also available for online workshops to help your employees make this most important shift. Yes, you will not only save your company - you will save the world.
“Social responsibility is a very current topic. You explain it with a lot of examples, facts, events you lived in your life; sometimes you tell stories lived with important people you met in your career. This makes the book very interesting and captivating, because in every page you capture the attention of the reader. Every concept you explain is always supported by real facts that make the idea a practical fact and not just a theoretical ideal. This is a great book, Norman!” – Federico Borra and Giorgio Turconi - Turbo, Milan Italy - Management Consultants
The author, Norman Bodek, is the CEO of PCS Inc., a publishing and consulting company. In 1979, he started Productivity Press and published over 250 management books including 100 Japanese translations with Taiichi Ohno, Shigeo Shingo and others. He also:
• Taught at Portland State University
• Nominated into Industry Week's Hall of Fame
• Nominated into American Manufacturing Association's Hall of Fame
• Listed as one of 50 quality gurus
• Started the Shingo Prize at Utah State University
• Known as the "Godfather of Lean"
• Coaches CEOs on how to grow their businesses exponentially
The book is available for purchase ($27.99) at PCS Press and on Amazon. It is free for reviewers.
Please visit https://www.socialrsp.com/ for more information.
