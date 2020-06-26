Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Poverty Dignified Announces Letter Of Intent With Virexit Technologies

/EIN News/ -- Kennewick, WA, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Poverty Dignified, Inc. (OTC PVDG) the “Company”) is pleased to announce today that the Company has executed a binding Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire all the intellectual property and proprietary technology represented by the trade name Virexit, a licensing company specializing in the antimicrobial and antiviral sectors (“Virexit”).

At the closing of the transaction, Virexit will be wholly owned by Poverty Dignified, Inc., which includes, but is not limited to, trademarks, URL domestic and international domains as well as major social media registrations. 

James C. Katzaroff, CEO of Poverty Dignified, Inc., said, “Virexit is currently held within Gear Guru®, a sole proprietorship owned by global marketing wizard Patrick Netter.  Please see www.gearguru.comand www.virexit.comfor further information on Mr. Netter. Together, we have had several discussions with potential international as well as domestic partners for branding, marketing, manufacturing and sales purposes.”

Patrick Netter stated, “Virexit Technologies has developed valuable intellectual property which is negotiating to partner with other companies. People quickly understand that Virexit implies where viruses exit.”

Poverty Dignified, Inc. continues their mission to screen opportunities with the intention of improving the human condition globally.

NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements that include the word “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” or similar expressions. This news release speaks as of the date first set forth above and the company assumes no responsibility to update information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof.

Contact:  James C. Katzaroff

Phone:    509.491.4701

Email:      jkatzaroff@katmoi.com

