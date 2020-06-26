Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Administrators’ Days – NDE Day | Nebraska Department of Education

This year has been one of great change and disruption. As we embark on this year’s theme, Disruption & Innovation, we will explore and support promising new innovations that advance educational equity. More information will be available soon.

Join us on July 29, 2020

If you registered and attended another NDE Conferences and you want to use the same username and email then send an email justin.broughton@nebraska.gov to request access to other conference websites.

