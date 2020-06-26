Coronavirus - South Africa: North West Health on Coronavirus COVID-19 update for 25 June
The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the North West Province as of Thursday, 25 June 2020 is 2965, with 421 recoveries and five deaths.
North West province COVID-19 laboratory confirmed cases contributes 2.5% to South Africa’s burden of disease.
The breakdown of cases is as follows:
|
District Breakdown
|
CASES
|
RECOVERIES
|
Bojanala District
|
1883
|
231
|
Rustenburg Municipality
|
1682
|
203
|
Madibeng Municipality
|
156
|
23
|
Moses Kotane Municipality
|
34
|
04
|
Moretele Municipality
|
06
|
01
|
Kgetleng Municipality
|
05
|
0
|
Dr. Kenneth Kaunda District
|
856
|
156
|
JB Marks Municipality
|
218
|
26
|
Matlosana Municipality
|
631
|
129
|
Maquassi Hills
|
07
|
01
|
Ngaka Modiri Molema District
|
171
|
29
|
Mahikeng Municipality
|
96
|
15
|
Ditsobotla Municipality
|
53
|
08
|
Ratlou Municipality
|
06
|
01
|
Tswaing Local Municipality
|
07
|
03
|
Ramotshere Moiloa
|
09
|
02
|
Dr. Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District
|
28
|
05
|
Lekwa Teemane Municipality
|
09
|
03
|
Greater Taung
|
08
|
01
|
Mamusa Local Municipality
|
03
|
01
|
Naledi Municipality
|
08
|
0
|
Unallocated
|
27
|
Deaths
|
05
Data Harmonization:
Allocation and verification of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the North West Province is an ongoing process. The Department of Health will continuously allocate cases after verification to a specific and appropriate location within a particular municipality.
