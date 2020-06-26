Coronavirus - South Africa: North West Health on Coronavirus COVID-19 update for 25 June

The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the North West Province as of Thursday, 25 June 2020 is 2965, with 421 recoveries and five deaths.

North West province COVID-19 laboratory confirmed cases contributes 2.5% to South Africa’s burden of disease.

The breakdown of cases is as follows:

District Breakdown CASES RECOVERIES Bojanala District 1883 231 Rustenburg Municipality 1682 203 Madibeng Municipality 156 23 Moses Kotane Municipality 34 04 Moretele Municipality 06 01 Kgetleng Municipality 05 0 Dr. Kenneth Kaunda District 856 156 JB Marks Municipality 218 26 Matlosana Municipality 631 129 Maquassi Hills 07 01 Ngaka Modiri Molema District 171 29 Mahikeng Municipality 96 15 Ditsobotla Municipality 53 08 Ratlou Municipality 06 01 Tswaing Local Municipality 07 03 Ramotshere Moiloa 09 02 Dr. Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District 28 05 Lekwa Teemane Municipality 09 03 Greater Taung 08 01 Mamusa Local Municipality 03 01 Naledi Municipality 08 0 Unallocated 27 Deaths 05

Data Harmonization:

Allocation and verification of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the North West Province is an ongoing process. The Department of Health will continuously allocate cases after verification to a specific and appropriate location within a particular municipality.

Issued by: North West Health