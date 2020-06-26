Stein Mart, Inc. to Report Preliminary First Quarter Results June 30, 2020

/EIN News/ -- JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) plans to release preliminary first quarter financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Management will also host a conference call to discuss results and operations at 4:30 p.m. EST on the same day. The call will be hosted by Stein Mart’s chief executive officer, Hunt Hawkins; president, MaryAnne Morin; and chief financial officer, James Brown.



To access the conference call, please dial 1-877-705-6003, or 1-201-493-6725 for international callers. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the company’s investor relations website at http://ir.steinmart.com . A replay of the call will be available on the website through July 31, 2020.

About Stein Mart

Stein Mart, Inc. is a national specialty omni off-price retailer offering designer and name-brand fashion apparel, home décor, accessories and shoes at everyday discount prices. Stein Mart provides real value that customers love every day. The company operates 281 stores across 30 states. For more information, please visit www.SteinMart.com .