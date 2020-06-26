Ramp Announces New Partnership with Communication Business Avenue

Agreement Expands Global Reach by Allowing CBA to Resell Ramp eCDN in Asia-Pacific

BOSTON, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ramp , the leading provider of enterprise video delivery solutions, today announced it has signed an agreement with Communication Business Avenue, Co., Ltd. (CBA), a systems integrator that provides cloud-based and on-premises communications and CRM solutions. The agreement allows CBA, headquartered in Japan, to resell Ramp eCDN to organizations in the Asia-Pacific region.



With hundreds of thousands of people sheltering in place, the use of video for business communications is at an all-time high. As employees return to the office, social distancing will remain—and so will the use of video. Ramp’s suite of enterprise content delivery network (eCDN) solutions allows organizations to protect their networks—and business-critical operations—from bandwidth-intensive streaming video.

Ramp’s strategic partnership with CBA ensures enterprises in the Asia-Pacific region have access to industry-leading eCDN solutions that are locally implemented and supported. In addition to Ramp, they sell streaming solutions already integrated with Ramp eCDN, including Microsoft Stream.

“CBA has built their business by helping customers achieve meaningful business outcomes with the right technology solutions,” said Neal Stanton, Co-CEO of Ramp. “By partnering with CBA, we have an opportunity to extend our reach into the Asia-Pacific region, and together, help even more organizations securely and efficiently deliver important business communications and employee training using streaming video.”

As a Ramp Reseller, CBA joins a growing list of industry-leading organizations in the Ramp partner ecosystem . These providers recognize a common enterprise streaming infrastructure is important to a successful enterprise video strategy and their partnerships demonstrate broad recognition of Ramp eCDN as a best-of-breed solution in the enterprise video market.

“We are very excited with our newly formed partnership with Ramp as they have great technologies that the market truly needs,” said Hiroshi Shibayama, CEO of Communication Business Avenue, Co. Ltd. “We are looking forward to building businesses together in the Asian market as well as helping more companies to have secure and efficient business communications.”

CBA will resell Ramp eCDN, including Multicast+ , OmniCache™ and Peer-to-Peer (P2P) networking solutions. Regardless of network, use case or streaming platform, Ramp eCDN solves network congestion created by live and on-demand video streaming. Our video distribution solutions efficiently, reliably and securely optimize video distribution behind the firewall to save network capacity, protect business-critical operations, and deliver the best quality viewer experience.

About Ramp

Ramp is focused on helping every organization tap into the power of live and on-demand streaming video. Our enterprise content delivery network (eCDN) solutions drastically reduce the bandwidth needed to stream uninterrupted, high-quality video on corporate networks. Using multicasting, video caching, peer-to-peer networking, or any combination, Ramp is the eCDN for all—all enterprises, all networks, all use cases, and all streaming platforms. Ramp works with virtually any modern platform and is tightly integrated with leading streaming video solutions. Our software deploys entirely behind your firewall for maximum security and scales easily as demand for video grows. With centralized management, monitoring and insightful analytics, you get unprecedented visibility into and control over network performance to deliver the highest-quality viewer experience. Visit rampecdn.com for more information.



About Communication Business Avenue, Co., Ltd.

Communication Business Avenue (or CBA) are Systems Integrators, Software Developers, and an Omni-channel Communication Solutions Provider based in Japan. Since 2006, we have been developing and supporting several products, including WebRTC multimedia solutions for on-premise, cloud, and mobile applications. We are creators and resellers of a spectrum of solutions including, Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solutions, Call Center Extension solutions, Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) solutions, Mixed Realssity (MR) Solutions, and enterprise content delivery network (eCDN) solutions. CBA partners with Microsoft Dynamics 365, CafeX (now Challo), Bright Pattern, Ityx, Journey, UneeQ, now Ramp, and others to integrate and provide these industry-shaping solutions. Our market reach has extended beyond their base in APAC to customers in EMEA and North America.

