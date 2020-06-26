Road to peace in Afghanistan is to end war, says AHMADZAI

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American government and the Taliban signed a peace accord early this year. During this time, commitments to ending the long suffering of the Afghan people were made. Today, the two power leaders which includes President Ashraf Ghani and Dr. Abdullah are again in office to govern the country.



According to Meladul Haq Ahmadzai, CEO of Taleam Systems and a Global Health researcher says, “Today, Afghanistan lacks electricity, security, health, food, water and education.” Ahmadzai adds, “The plan moving forward for Afghanistan is for sure not to go back to the dark days.” He further adds, “Moving forward, the focus will greatly be on peace efforts, health systems strengthening, and security forces reduction.”

Although, it remains to be seen that commitments towards peace and reduction of violence were made on paper by all sides, yet the future is not that bright for the people of Afghanistan, signals Ahmadzai.

This comes at a time when Afghan people lack basic human rights in a country based on Islamic tradition and culture. U.S. President Donald Trump is also expected to announce next steps for Afghanistan during his election 2020 campaign which may include a full withdrawal from the war-torn country.

History of war in Afghanistan: 1973 to Present

Afghanistan has endured four decades of war since 1973 to present. Initially, the Soviets invaded Afghanistan in 1973 against the Mujahedeen forces. In 1989 the Russians withdrawal from the country. From 1990 to 1996, the Mujahedeen fought for power after which the Taliban govern the country up until 2001. From 2001 to present, American and Afghan forces are involved in the war in Afghanistan against Taliban and Daesh forces.

Taleam Systems is committed to supporting the victims of war through technology. The business also developed and tested a robust healthcare system which can be operated without electricity for a period of time. This technology product is available for sale to medical clinics and hospitals around the world.

Taleam Systems provides affordable tech support to medical clinics and hospitals in Canada. To learn more, visit Taleam Systems website at www.taleamsystems.com

Media contact:

Meladul Haq Ahmadzai, CEO

melad@taleamsystems.com

613-521-9229