Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as at 26 June 2020 9am EAT
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (347,932) deaths (9,070), and recoveries (166,120) by region:
Central (32,257 cases; 693 deaths; 15,927 recoveries): Burundi (144; 1; 93), Cameroon (12,592; 313; 10,100), Central African Republic (3,244; 40; 607), Chad (863; 74; 774), Congo (1,204; 38; 469), DRC (6,411; 142; 885), Equatorial Guinea (2,001; 32; 515), Gabon (5,087; 40; 2,270), Sao Tome & Principe (711; 13; 214)
Eastern (33,785; 1,003; 15,239): Comoros (272; 7; 161), Djibouti (4,635; 52; 4,269), Eritrea (144; 0; 39), Ethiopia (5,175; 81; 1,544), Kenya (5,384; 132; 1,857), Madagascar (1,829; 16; 823), Mauritius (341; 10; 326), Rwanda (850; 2; 385), Seychelles (11; 0; 11), Somalia (2,878; 90; 868), South Sudan (1,952; 36; 241), Sudan (8,984; 556; 3,806), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (821; 0; 731)
Northern (90,484; 3,815; 36,144): Algeria (12,445; 878; 8,920), Egypt (61,130; 2,533; 16,338), Libya (670; 18; 138), Mauritania (3,739; 119; 1,225), Morocco (11,338; 217; 8,500), Tunisia (1,162; 50; 1,023)
Southern (123,297; 2,352; 62,282): Angola (212; 10; 81), Botswana (89; 1; 25), Eswatini (706; 8; 347), Lesotho (17; 0; 2), Malawi (960; 12; 260), Mozambique (788; 5; 221), Namibia (102; 0; 21), South Africa (118,375; 2,292; 59,974), Zambia (1,497; 18; 1,223), Zimbabwe (551; 6; 128)
Western (68,109; 1,207; 36,528): Benin (1,017; 14; 288), Burkina Faso (941; 53; 830), Cape Verde (1,003; 8; 562), Côte d'Ivoire (8,334; 60; 3,487), Gambia (43; 2; 26), Ghana (15,473; 95; 11,431), Guinea (5,174; 29; 3,861), Guinea-Bissau (1,556; 19; 216), Liberia (681; 34; 278), Mali (2,039; 113; 1,383), Niger (1,059; 67; 919), Nigeria (22,614; 549; 7,822), Senegal (6,233; 94; 4,162), Sierra Leone (1,354; 56; 869), Togo (588; 14; 394)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).