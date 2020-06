Iran: Defiant youth target centers of repressive Basij, marking 40th anniversary of June 20, 1981 Semnan- Repressive Basij Center - June 2020 Rasht- Torching Khamenei’s banner- June 2020 Tehran (Qods township)- Repressive Basij center- June 2020 Neyshabur- Repressive Basij center-June 19, 2020 Behbahan- Torching Qassem Soleimani, commander of the terrorist Quds force- June 2020 Andimeshk- Torching Khamenei’s bill-board- June 2020

PARIS, FRANCE, June 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Simultaneous to the anniversary of June 20, 1981, marking the beginning of the Iranian people’s resistance, and the day of Martyrs and Political Prisoners, defiant youth torched the entrance signs of the paramilitary Basij centers and banners of Khamenei, and Qassem Soleimani in various cities across Iran.The activities took place in Tehran (Qods township) and other cities, including Mashhad, Rasht, Hamedan, Andimeshk, Semnan, Neyshabur, Delijan, Khorramabad, Behbahan, Sabzevar, Baveh (Khuzestan) despite the security forces being on full alert to prevent such activities.Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI)June 25, 2020

