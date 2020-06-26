Iran: Defiant youth target centers of repressive Basij, marking 40th anniversary of June 20, 1981
The activities took place in Tehran and several other cities”PARIS, FRANCE, June 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simultaneous to the anniversary of June 20, 1981, marking the beginning of the Iranian people’s resistance, and the day of Martyrs and Political Prisoners, defiant youth torched the entrance signs of the paramilitary Basij centers and banners of Khamenei, and Qassem Soleimani in various cities across Iran.
The activities took place in Tehran (Qods township) and other cities, including Mashhad, Rasht, Hamedan, Andimeshk, Semnan, Neyshabur, Delijan, Khorramabad, Behbahan, Sabzevar, Baveh (Khuzestan) despite the security forces being on full alert to prevent such activities.
June 25, 2020
