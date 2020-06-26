Iran: Defiant youth target centers of repressive Basij, marking 40th anniversary of June 20, 1981

Iran- Defiant youth target centers of repressive Basij in various cities Marking June 20, 1981, 40th anniversary of

Iran: Defiant youth target centers of repressive Basij, marking 40th anniversary of June 20, 1981

Semnan- Repressive Basij Center - June 2020

Semnan- Repressive Basij Center - June 2020

3-Rasht- Torching Khamenei’s banner- June 2020

Rasht- Torching Khamenei’s banner- June 2020

Tehran (Qods township)- Repressive Basij center- June 2020

Tehran (Qods township)- Repressive Basij center- June 2020

Neyshabur- Repressive Basij center-June 19, 2020

Neyshabur- Repressive Basij center-June 19, 2020

Behbahan- Torching Qassem Soleimani, commander of the terrorist Quds force- June 2020

Behbahan- Torching Qassem Soleimani, commander of the terrorist Quds force- June 2020

Andimeshk- Torching Khamenei’s bill-board- June 2020

Andimeshk- Torching Khamenei’s bill-board- June 2020

The activities took place in Tehran and several other cities”
— NCRI
PARIS, FRANCE, June 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simultaneous to the anniversary of June 20, 1981, marking the beginning of the Iranian people’s resistance, and the day of Martyrs and Political Prisoners, defiant youth torched the entrance signs of the paramilitary Basij centers and banners of Khamenei, and Qassem Soleimani in various cities across Iran.

The activities took place in Tehran (Qods township) and other cities, including Mashhad, Rasht, Hamedan, Andimeshk, Semnan, Neyshabur, Delijan, Khorramabad, Behbahan, Sabzevar, Baveh (Khuzestan) despite the security forces being on full alert to prevent such activities.

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI)
June 25, 2020

Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 50 11 98 48
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter

Iran- Defiant youth target centers of repressive Basij in various cities Marking 40th anniversary of June 20, 1981

You just read:

Iran: Defiant youth target centers of repressive Basij, marking 40th anniversary of June 20, 1981

Distribution channels: International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 50 11 98 48
Company Details
NCRI
15 rue des gords
Auvers-Sur-Oise, 95430
France
+33 6 50 23 13 14
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

More From This Author
Iran: Defiant youth target centers of repressive Basij, marking 40th anniversary of June 20, 1981
Iran: Activities of Resistance Units and MEK supporters nationwide on the eve of June 20th
Simultaneous with Khomeini's death anniversary, defiant youth target centers of repression in Tehran and other cities
View All Stories From This Author