Middlesex Barracks / Domestic Assault, Unlawful Mischief, and Fraud
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:20A302618
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Paul Pennoyer
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#:229-9191
DATE/TIME: 06/25/2020 / 1640 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 110, Washington
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Unlawful Mischief, Fraud
ACCUSED: Kelly Ingram
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Washington, VT
VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of Domestic Assault
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/25/20 at 1640 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report from the victim advising of a physical altercation with Kelly Ingram. Investigation revealed Ingram had struck the individual causing pain. In addition, it was discovered Ingram had damaged the victims property and committed fraud against the victim. Ingram was taken into custody and transported to the Middlesex Barracks for processing. She was subsequently released on a citation.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/26/20 1230 hours
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: attached
Respectfully,
Trooper Paul Pennoyer
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Middlesex Barracks
1080 US RT 2 - Middlesex
802-229-9191