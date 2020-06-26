Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks / Domestic Assault, Unlawful Mischief, and Fraud

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:20A302618

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Paul Pennoyer                             

STATION: Middlesex                     

CONTACT#:229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 06/25/2020 / 1640 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 110, Washington

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Unlawful Mischief, Fraud

 

ACCUSED: Kelly Ingram

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Washington, VT

 

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of Domestic Assault

AGE:  N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

            On 06/25/20 at 1640 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report from the victim advising of a physical altercation with Kelly Ingram. Investigation revealed Ingram had struck the individual causing pain. In addition, it was discovered Ingram had damaged the victims property and committed fraud against the victim. Ingram was taken into custody and transported to the Middlesex Barracks for processing. She was subsequently released on a citation.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/26/20 1230 hours

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A     

MUG SHOT: attached

 

Respectfully,

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Middlesex Barracks

1080 US RT 2 - Middlesex

paul.pennoyer@vermont.gov

802-229-9191

 

 

 

Middlesex Barracks / Domestic Assault, Unlawful Mischief, and Fraud

