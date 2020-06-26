Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Highlight Therapeutics announces first patient dosed in Phase IIa study in liver metastasis

/EIN News/ -- MADRID, Spain, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highlight Therapeutics ("Highlight"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing RNA-based therapies against cancer, announces the dosing of the first patient in a Phase IIa clinical evaluation of the combination of BO-112, Highlight's lead program, and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), MSD's anti-PD-1 therapy, in patients with select advanced stage solid tumors with liver metastases.

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


