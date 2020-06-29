Team of Haircare Pros Aim to do Away with Bad Hair Days with Introduction of All-Natural ProBerry Hair Care System

ProBerry Hair Care System is comprised by a team of dedicated professionals committed to deliver hair treatments and products that are powered by nature

BROOKLYN , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hair is so important to the average person that a bad hair day has come to be equated to an all-around bad day. Yet, in a global hair care market that is expected to reach $102 billion in sales over the next four years, finding the right products for healthy, lustrous hair can be daunting. That is exactly why a group of Haircare Professionals frustrated with overpriced, under performing, chemical-laced products decided to take matters into their own hands. And ProBerry Hair Care System is the result.

“As a hairstylist, there is nothing more frustrating to me than seeing clients destroy their gorgeous hair by using products that are infused with chemicals that damage, strip and cause build-up. Hair helps to define us and it should be treated with the respect it deserves,” said Ram, co-founder, ProBerry. “Our business is a labor of love by hairstylists who are passionate about giving clients products powered by nature and industry expertise - that work.”

Founded in 2018, ProBerry Hair Care System comprises a diverse line of Hair Care Products with one very important ingredient in common: The Goji Berry - Lycium Barbarum (sometimes called the wolf berry). In fact, at the heart of every one of its shampoos, serums, masks and creams is certified goji berry extract, which has been used as a natural hair treatment for centuries. The goji berry contains antioxidants, vitamins, protein, iron and minerals to reinforce hair roots and structure to stimulate growth. And it is proven to help keep hair strong, soft and shiny - without chemicals and additives.

“We love hearing from clients how happy they are with the look and feel of their hair after incorporating ProBerry to their daily haircare routine. And it is especially gratifying when fellow haircare pros and stylists recommend our products to their own customers,” he added. “We are on a mission to end the bad hair day once and for all and we know we are on the right track.”

For more information, go to ProBerry.net.