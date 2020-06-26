Contrast Media Market to grow at 3.7% CAGR to hit US $6.2 billion by 2025– Global Insights on Top Trends, Size and Share Analysis, Investment Plans, Key Stakeholders, Growth Opportunities and Future Outlook: Adroit Market Research

North America dominated the global contrast media market in 2018, however Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a highest pace through 2025

The "Global Contrast Media Market Size 2018, By Product (Iodinated Contrast Media, Gadolinium-based Contrast Media, Barium-based Contrast Media, Microbubble Contrast Media), By Modality (X-ray/CT, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Ultrasound), By Application (Cancer, Cardiovascular Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Nephrological Disorders, Gastrointestinal Disorders, Musculoskeletal Disorders Others), By Route of Administration (Intravascular, Oral, Rectal, Others), By Region and Forecast 2019 to 2025" study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Adroit Market Research report on global contrast media market gives a holistic view of the market from 2015 to 2025, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years from 2015 to 2017, with the base year of estimation as 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2025. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the market based on Porter's five forces analysis and positions the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global contrast media market have been studied in detail.

The global contrast media market is projected to reach an approximate value of USD 6.2 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.7%. Increasing demand for image-guided procedures and disease diagnosis, rise in prevalence of chronic disorders, increasing approvals of contrast media agents are factors driving the contrast media market.

Contrast media or contrast agents are used to improve images of the inside of the body produced by X-rays, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), and ultrasound. The contrast media allows the radiologist to distinguish normal from abnormal conditions. Increase in demand for diagnostics and surging volume of image-guided procedures across the globe will boost the adoption of contrast media. Moreover, rapid technological advancements in imaging modalities along with rapid rise in prevalence and mortality associated with chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiac diseases, kidney disorders is anticipated to fuel the growth of the market in the future.

The global contrast media market has been segmented based on product, modality, application, route of administration, and region. Based on product, the global contrast media market is categorized into iodinated, gadolinium-based, barium-based and microbubble contrast media. Iodinated contrast media dominated the global market in 2018 owing to increase in adoption of these agents in X-ray/computed tomography scans. On the basis of modality, the global contrast media market is segregated into X-ray/CT, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and ultrasound. On the basis of application, the global contrast media market is segmented into gastrointestinal disorders, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, neurological diseases, nephrological disorders, musculoskeletal disorders, and others. Cardiovascular diseases held majority of the market share in 2018. Based on route of administration, contrast media or contrast agents are segmented into intravascular, oral, rectal route, and others.

North America dominated the global contrast media market in 2018. Increase in volume of diagnostic imaging procedures, rapid technological advancement in imaging modalities, presence of well-established healthcare facilities, high prevalence of chronic disorders in the region are key factors likely to drive the growth of contrast media market in the next few years.

Major players operating in the global contrast media market include GE Healthcare, Bayer AG, Bracco Imaging S.p.A., Lantheus Medical Imaging, Diiachi Sankyo, Guerbet Group, nano Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd., Trivitron Healthcare, Spago Nanomedical AB, Subhra Pharma Pvt. Ltd., and CMC Contrast AB among others.

