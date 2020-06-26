Pen Needles Market to grow at 11.7% CAGR to hit US $2,760.0 million by 2025 – Global Insights on Key Trends, Leading Players, Investment Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Future Outlook: Adroit Market Research

North America currently dominates the global pen needles market owing to the presence of a large number of people suffering from diabetes

The "Global Pen Needles Market Size 2019, by Product (Standard Pen Needles, Safety Pen Needles), Needle Length (4mm, 5mm, 6mm, 8mm, 10mm, 12mm), Therapy (Insulin, Glucagon-like-Peptide-1 (GLP-1), Growth Hormone), by Region and Forecast 2020 to 2025" study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Adroit Market Research report on global Pen Needles market gives a holistic view of the market from 2015 to 2025, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years from 2015 to 2019, with the base year of estimation as 2019 and forecast from 2020 to 2025. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the market competition with Porter's five forces analysis and company positioning based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global Pen Needles market have been studied in detail.

The global pen needles market was valued at USD 1,450.0 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% over the forecast period. The global pen needles market is projected to grow on account of the growing prevalence of diabetes coupled with the growing need for minimally invasive procedures. According to IDF Diabetes Atlas Ninth edition 2019, approximately 463 million adults (20 to 79 years) are living with diabetes which is anticipated to surpass the mark of 700 million by 2045. Furthermore, in the year 2019; USD 760 billion was spent on healthcare expenditure towards diabetes. All these factors are anticipated to augur market growth over the forecast period.

North America currently holds the majority of the market share owing to the prevalence of diabetes, the presence of a significant number of major players across the region along with growing investments by the established firms. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR owing to the growing patient pool, rising healthcare expenditure, rising disposable income, and growing awareness across the region.

The prominent players operating in global Pen Needles market includes B. Braun Melsungen AG, Ypsomed AG, Owen Mumford Ltd., Novo Nordisk A/S, BD, Terumo Corporation, Allison Medical, Inc., UltiMed, Inc., HTL-Strefa, Arkray, Inc. among other prominent players.

