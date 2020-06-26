AEROMEXICO WILL OPERATE MORE THAN TWICE OF FLIGHTS COMPARED TO JUNE

/EIN News/ -- Mexico City, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexico City, June 25, 2020.- Aeromexico informs that in July it will continue resuming service to destinations where it had suspended due to the effects of COVID-19 and will increase frequencies to cities in which it has maintained its operations.

For the following month, Aeromexico will increase its service in the domestic market to almost double the number of flights compared to the previous month, as follows:

It will increase frequencies to destinations such as Cancun, Guadalajara, Tijuana, Monterrey, and Merida.

It will resume its operations from Mexico City to Huatulco, Zacatecas and Manzanillo, and from Monterrey to Cancun, Queretaro, Chihuahua and Hermosillo.

It will launch a new route between Monterrey-Tijuana.

For the international market, it expects an operation of almost four times more compared to June:

It will resume its operations from Mexico City to Austin, Tokyo and São Paulo, and from Guadalajara to Chicago, Sacramento and Fresno.

It will add more flights to New York, Los Angeles, Madrid, Amsterdam, Paris, and Seoul.

With these adjustments, the airline expects to have operated 6 thousand flights in July.

The company informed that as countries start to lift their border restrictions it will continue resuming more destinations.

Finally, Aeromexico recalled that in all its operations, it will continue to apply the protocols it created through its new Health and Sanitization Management System to protect the health of its clients and internal teams, which can be consulted in the following link.

Link: (https://aeromexico.com/en-us/health-and-sanitization-measures)

oo0oo

Media Contacts:

jgomezp@aeromexico.com;mourgant@aeromexico.com; chpastrana@aeromexico.com

About de Aeromexico

Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V., is a holding company, whose subsidiaries are dedicated to commercial aviation with its base of operations in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs.