Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Announces Issuance of Bond Certificates in Mexico for PS. 4.2 Billion

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (the "Company" or "GAP") announced today that it successfully completed the issuance of 42 million long-term bond certificates in Mexico (Certificados Bursátiles) at a nominal value of Ps. 100 each (one hundred pesos 00/100), for a total value of Ps. 4.2 billion, issued jointly. The amount of the issuance was up to Ps. 3.0 billion with a greenshoe option of up to 40%, which was reached at the closing of the issuance.

The bond certificates were issued in accordance with the following terms:

6.02 million bond certificates were issued under the ticker symbol “GAP20-2”, at a nominal value of Ps. 100 (one hundred pesos 00/100) each, for a total value of Ps. 602 million (six hundred and two million pesos 00/100). Interest will be payable every 28 days at a variable rate of TIIE-28 plus 85 basis points; the principal will be due at maturity on June 22, 2023.



35.98 million bond certificates were issued under the ticker symbol “GAP20-3”, at a nominal value of Ps. 100 (one hundred pesos 00/100) each, for a total value of Ps. 3.598 billion (three point five hundred ninety-eight billion pesos 00/100). Interest will be payable every 182 days at a fixed rate of 8.14%; the principal will be due at maturity on June 17, 2027.

Proceeds from the issuance will be allocated to fulfilling investments in Mexico for 2020 and part of 2021.

This issuance registered a demand of over 40% of the estimated amount, which demonstrates the market confidence and credit soundness of the Company.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico's Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP's shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "PAC" and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "GAP". In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concesiones Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica and took control of the operation in October 2019.

