Update: Vermont State Police / Death investigation, Stockbridge

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 20B201950

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Thomas McCoy

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 06-24-2020 / approx. 2107 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: White River near 35 Bridge St., Stockbridge, VT

INCIDENT: Death investigation

VICTIM: Gabriel McEachern

AGE: 7

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stockbridge, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Following continued investigation, the Vermont State Police is identifying the victim as Gabriel McEachern, 7, of Stockbridge.

Investigators learned that Gabriel was with his parents, Kenneth and Danielle McEachern; his two siblings; and another large family Wednesday evening, June 24, 2020, at the White River near the Gaysville post office at 35 Bridge Street in the town of Stockbridge. The children were playing and wading in shallow water near the shore. Shortly before 9 p.m., Gabriel’s father found him submerged in the water. Gabriel was pulled to shore, and lifesaving efforts including CPR were initiated while a nearby resident called 911.

First responders including Valley Rescue, the Stockbridge Volunteer Fire Department and the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advanced Response Team (DHART) helicopter responded to the scene. Gabriel was flown to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, where he was pronounced deceased.

The death appears to be an accidental drowning. Results are pending from an autopsy conducted Thursday in New Hampshire to confirm cause and manner of death.

No additional details about the case are currently available.

