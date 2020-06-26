St Johnsbury / Violation of a no Stalking Order and Disorderly Conduct
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 20A403094
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Sean Brennan
STATION: St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 06/25/20 1454 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 4716 US Route 5 Sutton VT
VIOLATION: Violation of a no Stalking Order, Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Marcus Dunleavey
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sutton VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/25/20 State Police were called about a violation of a No Stalking Order as well as a disorderly male in the area of 4716 US Route 5 in the town of Sutton, VT. On arrival Troopers located the male in question and identified him as Marcus Dunleavey (44). Marcus was arrested for the aforementioned violations, he was issued a citation to appear in court and he was subsequently lodged and detoxed at NERCF.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/14/2020 0800 hours
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: NERCF
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
