St Johnsbury / Violation of a no Stalking Order and Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A403094

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Sean Brennan

STATION: St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 06/25/20 1454 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 4716 US Route 5 Sutton VT

VIOLATION: Violation of a no Stalking Order, Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Marcus Dunleavey

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sutton VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/25/20 State Police were called about a violation of a No Stalking Order as well as a disorderly male in the area of 4716 US Route 5 in the town of Sutton, VT. On arrival Troopers located the male in question and identified him as Marcus Dunleavey (44). Marcus was arrested for the aforementioned violations, he was issued a citation to appear in court and he was subsequently lodged and detoxed at NERCF.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/14/2020 0800 hours

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: NERCF

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Brennan

VSP Bradford

1594 Waits River Road

Bradford, VT 05033