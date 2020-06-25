2020-06-25 16:09:44.95 $50,000 Scratchers Prize Won in Thayer

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
$50,000 Scratchers Prize Won in Thayer

Frank Schunek of Thayer has claimed a $50,000 top prize on a Missouri Lottery “Treasure Hunt” Scratchers ticket. He purchased his winning ticket at Casey’s General Store, 130 State Route 19, in Thayer.

Treasure Hunt” is a $3 Scratchers game with more than $6.6 million in remaining prizes, including four additional top prizes of $50,000.

Missouri Lottery players in Oregon County won more than $1.9 million in prizes in the last fiscal year, with retailers in the county receiving more than $200,000 in commissions and bonuses. Educational programs in the county received more than $205,000 in the same time period. For a list of how those funds were dispersed, visit MOLottery.com.

