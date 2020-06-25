Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. Announces Voting Results for its 2020 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: VRNDF) (“Delta 9” or the “Company”), announced today the voting results on the election of directors from its 2020 general and special meeting of shareholders of the Company (the “Meeting”).



A total of 37,621,655 common shares of the Company (“Shares”) representing 42.17% of the 89,213,478 issued and outstanding Shares were voted in connection with the Meeting. Shareholders approved all items of business before the Meeting, including the election of directors as follows:

Nominee # Votes For %

Votes

For # Votes

Withheld % Votes

Withheld Total John William Arbuthnot III 37,443,858 99.53% 177,797 0.47% 37,621,655



John William Arbuthnot IV 37,447,604 99.54% 174,051 0.46% 37,621,655



Joanne Duhoux-Defehr



37,485,951 99.64% 135,704 0.36% 37,621,655



Nitin Kaushal 37,510,593 99.70% 111,062 0.30% 37,621,655



Hugh Aird 37,533,841 99.77% 87,814 0.23% 37,621,655





Shareholders also voted in favour of the: (i) reappointing of Baker Tilly HMA LLP as the auditors of the Company until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company; (ii) adoption of the amended and restated stock option plan of the Company; and (iii) adoption of the performance and restricted share unit plan of the Company.

For more information contact:

Investor & Media Contact:

Ian Chadsey VP Corporate Affairs

Mobile: 204-898-7722

E-mail: ian.chadsey@delta9.ca

About Delta 9 Cannabis Inc.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company focused on bringing the highest quality cannabis products to market. The company sells cannabis products through its wholesale and retail sales channels and sells its cannabis grow pods to other businesses. Delta 9's wholly-owned subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc., is a licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis and operates an 80,000 square foot production facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Delta 9 owns and operates a chain of retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand. Delta 9's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DN" and on the OTCQX under the symbol "VRNDF". For more information, please visit https://invest.delta9.ca/



