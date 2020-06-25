Cabot Microelectronics Corporation to Release Financial Results for Third Quarter of Fiscal 2020 After Market Close on August 5, 2020

/EIN News/ -- Aurora, IL, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (Nasdaq: CCMP), a leading global supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies, announced the timing of its earnings release and conference call information for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020, which ends June 30, 2020.

Earnings release and slide presentation available: Wednesday, August 5, after market close

Conference call: Thursday, August 6, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Dial-in information: United States: (833) 714-0937

International: (778) 560-2685

Conference code: 1775053

Webcast and presentation: The earnings press release and slide presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, ir.cabotcmp.com .

