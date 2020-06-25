Hoyer Statement on the 70th Anniversary of the Korean War

“As we mark the seventieth anniversary of the start of the Korean War, we remember and honor the 36,574 Americans who lost their lives and the 103,284 who were wounded defending freedom against communism and aiding in the defense of our Korean allies. Many have called the Korean War the ‘forgotten war,’ because it followed the great upheavals of the Second World War and preceded the divisive war in Vietnam. But the millions of Americans who served in our armed forces during that conflict do not forgot the heroism and sacrifices they witnessed and displayed in Korea; neither have they forgotten the battles in which they fought or the comrades-in-arms they lost. I join in offering my thanks to the more-than 1 million living Korean War veterans, including those in my home state of Maryland, who continue to serve their communities with the same dedication they gave to their service in uniform. House Democrats will continue to keep faith with those who served in the Korean War and with all of our veterans, ensuring that they have access to the care and support they need, especially during this pandemic. “With the Kim regime still in power in Pyongyang and the Korean peninsula still divided, the mission to secure the freedom and self-determination of the Korean people remains ongoing. We owe it to those who fought and sacrificed seventy years ago to ensure that their contributions were not in vain: that the blessings of liberty will not only be enjoyed south of the 38th Parallel. That is why the United States must remain an engaged and committed partner to the Republic of Korea and work with its leaders to deter the aggression of Kim Jong-un and his associates. We must strive together for a Korean peninsula free of nuclear arms and a peace that brings real freedom and opportunity to the captive people of the north. “I will continue to work with my colleagues to promote America’s strong defense commitment in Korea and to honor the service of our nation’s Korean War veterans by ensuring that the noble struggle in which they participated is not abandoned before the mission is achieved.”