Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 727 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,528 in the last 365 days.

AG Pax­ton Files Brief Ask­ing SCO­TUS to Declare Oba­macare Unlawful

Attorney General Paxton today filed a brief asking the United States Supreme Court to declare Obamacare unlawful in its entirety. At the heart of Obamacare is an individual mandate commanding Americans to purchase health insurance the federal government deems suitable. The Supreme Court upheld that mandate in 2012 because it included a tax penalty for noncompliance. In 2017 however, Congress eliminated that tax penalty—meaning the individual mandate at the center of Obamacare is unconstitutional.  

“Congress declared in the text of the law that the individual mandate is the centerpiece of Obamacare. Without the unlawful mandate, the rest of the law cannot stand,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Obamacare has failed, and the sooner it is invalidated, the sooner each state can decide what type of health care system will best provide for those with preexisting conditions, which is the way the Founders intended.”   

Last year, the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit declared the individual mandate unconstitutional but did not decide the fate of the remainder of the Act. Today’s filing asks the U.S. Supreme Court to affirm that statutory text is supreme, and when the statutory text proclaims the individual mandate “essential,” then the remainder of the law cannot stand without the unconstitutional mandate. 

Read a copy of the filing here

You just read:

AG Pax­ton Files Brief Ask­ing SCO­TUS to Declare Oba­macare Unlawful

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.