AG Pax­ton: Apex Home Ener­gy Solu­tions to Imme­di­ate­ly Halt Decep­tive Busi­ness Practices

Attorney General Paxton announced that his office obtained an agreed final judgment and permanent injunction against Apex Home Energy Solutions, LLC, stopping the business from selling falsely represented residential solar products or energy efficiency products and services in violation of the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (DTPA).

“My office will not allow Texas consumers to be deceived by unlawful behavior and deceptive business practices,” said Attorney General Paxton. “This judgment ensures that Apex Home Energy Solutions will no longer misrepresent their products or financing and Texans will rightfully continue to be protected by the DTPA.”

The judgment finds that Apex Home Energy Solutions used deceptive practices, including misrepresenting interest rates for financing purchases, misrepresenting the availability of government sponsored rebates and intentionally adding provisions in consumer contracts that unlawfully misrepresented and purported to waive consumers’ rights under the DTPA and Home Solicitations Act (HSA). Waivers of consumer rights signed by Apex Home Energy customers are now void and unenforceable.

Read a copy of the judgment here.   

