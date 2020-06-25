TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, June 25-July 8, 2020

**There will be no scheduled lane closures starting Friday July 3, at 6AM through Monday July 6 at 6AM**

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Bridge Repair on SR 249 at MM 26

· From now through July 2020, The roadway will be reduced to one lane, controlled by a temporary signal, for full depth deck repairs.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Interstate 440 Reconstruction

· Starting the evening of June 24, 2020, Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will begin the process of opening all lanes on the newly reconstructed Interstate 440. On July 2, the contractor will complete opening all lanes on the new I-440.

· From now through July 2020, Drivers may encounter brief lane closures as the contractor completes cleanup activities and punch list items.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-24 Interchange Improvements at Hickory Hollow

· From now through August 2020 – The entrance ramp to I-24 westbound from Hickory Hollow Parkway (MM 60) will be closed for ramp reconstruction.

· Friday, June 26 at 8PM through Monday, June 29 at 5AM, Hickory Hollow Parkway (including on/off ramps) will be closed at the bridge for concrete excavation and asphalt placement.

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be temporary, intermittent lane closures on I-24 in both directions at MM 60 for bridge construction activities.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, The repair of the bridge on I-24 over Lickton Pike (LM 7.22)

· Staring Monday, July 6 and continuing nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be a temporary, intermittent lane closures on I-24 westbound over Lickton Creek (MM 39) for setting barrier rail for parapet repairs. Flaggers will be utilized.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Construction of Pedestrian Facilities on U.S. 70S (SR 1) from SR 251 (Old Hickory Boulevard) (LM 7.85) to Erin Lane (LM 8.30)

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure for construction work.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Widening SR 112 (Clarksville Highway) from SR 155 to SR 12

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be lane closures for clearing/grubbing and construction activities.

DAVIDSON and RUTHERFORD COUNTY, I-24 SMART Corridor

· Nightly 8PM-5AM, There will be intermittent lane closures on I-24 between MM 55-80 for tree clearing and trimming.

DICKSON COUNTY, Overhead Sign Installation

· Nightly 8PM-5AM, There will be lane closures on I-40 in both directions near the I-840 interchange for sign installation (MM 177).

DICKSON, WILLIAMSON, and RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Overhead Sign Installation

· Nightly 8PM-5AM, There will be lane closures on I-840 in both directions at MM 1.8, 32.6, and 52 for overhead sign installation.

MAURY COUNTY, Widening of Duplex Road from US 31 to Secluded Lane

· Daily, 9AM-3:30PM, There will be temporary lane closures on SR 247 for road widening.

MAURY COUNTY, Resurfacing on US 31 (SR 6) from US 412 to Frye Road

· Nightly, 7PM-6AM, There will be temporary lane closures for resurfacing operations.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Sidewalk Construction on SR 13

· Nightly, 10PM-5AM, There will be a lane closure for construction work.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Resurfacing on SR 13 from near US 41A (SR 12) (LM 19.60) to SR 48 (LM 21.25).

· Starting Sunday, June 28 and continuing nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be a lane closure for construction work.

ROBERTSON COUNTY, I-24 Resurfacing in Robertson County

· Nightly, 9PM-5AM There will be lane closures for resurfacing operations (MM 17-25).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, The construction of a sidewalk on SR 10 from Dejarnette Lane to Fairfax Drive

· Daily, 8AM-3:30PM, There will be a right lane closure in both directions to excavate for sidewalk. One to two lanes will remain open at all times.

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be alternating lane closures at DeJarnete Lane for curb ramp island construction.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Overhead Sign Replacement on I-24

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM There will be alternating lane closures in both directions at MM 80 (New Salem Road) to place overhead sign.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Resurfacing on I-24 between Rocky Fork Bridge and Davidson Co Line (MM65-67)

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be alternating lane closures on I-24 westbound for bridge repairs.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, The construction of pedestrian facilities on SR10 from Dejarnette Lane to south of Fairfax Drive

· Daily, 8PM-3:30PM, There will be a right lane closure in both directions to excavate and install sidewalk. One to two lanes will remain open at all times.

SMITH COUNTY, Resurfacing and Bridge Repair on I-40 (MM 263-267)

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be intermittent lane closures on I-40 in both directions for spot milling (MM 263-267).

· Friday, June 26 at 8PM through Monday, June 29 at 5AM, I-40 westbound will be reduced to one lane at MM 268 for bridge repair. Drivers should expect delays.

SMITH COUNTY, Cordell Hull Bridge Repair

· From now through July 2020, The Cordell Hull Bridge (Old SR 25) will be closed for repairs. A signed detour will be in place.

SMITH COUNTY, The emergency slope stabilization of US 70 (SR 24) LM 12.95

· From now through July 2020, U.S. 70 (SR 24) is reduced to one 11-foot lane. Temporary traffic signal in place for traffic control.

STEWART COUNTY, SR 461 Resurfacing from SR 76 (LM 0.00) to the Woodlands Trace National Scenic Byway (LM 3.00)

· Daily, 8AM-3PM (Intersection Improvements at US 79 and SR 461), There will be temporary lane closures to install guardrail, pave, and signal foundations.

SUMNER COUNTY, New Interchange at I-65 and SR 109

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be intermittent lane closures on I-65 in both directions between MM 119 and 121 for resurfacing operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Construction of Mack Hatcher NW Quadrant

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure on SR 96 between Front Street and Boyd Mill Ave for road widening activities.

WILSON COUNTY, I-40 Widening from SR 109 to I-840

· Daily, 12PM-2PM, There will be rolling roadblocks for blasting operations.

WILSON COUNTY, The repair of the bridges on U.S. 231 (S.R. 10) over Spring Creek (L.M. 19.48).

· From now through November 2020, US 231 (SR 10) will be down to one 11' lane in each direction for bridge work.

>>> MAINTENANCE & UTILITIES

DAVIDSON COUNTY

· Thursday, June 25, 8PM-5AM, There will be a lane closure on I-40 at MM 213 for environmental remediation.

· Daily, 8AM-4PM, There will be a lane closure on Highway 100 between Collins Rd and Chaffins Dr for storm drain installation.

· Thursday, July 2, 8AM-10AM – Alabama Avenue between 51st Ave and 43rd Ave will be reduced to one lane (Charlotte Pike area).

· Tuesday, June 23, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure on Murfreesboro Pike (SR 1) at Mt. View Road for the installation of a new turn lane.

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure on SR 251 between Belle Valley Drive and Ridgelake Parkway for construction work.

· Sunday, June 28, 6AM-8AM, XO will have rolling roadblocks on I-65 at Hamilton Ave (near Wedgewood Ave/MM 82) for fiber crossing.

· Sunday, June 28, 6AM-8AM, AT&T will have rolling roadblocks on I-65 near MM 85 (Rosa Parks exit).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

· Thursday, June 25 at 7AM through Friday, June 26 at 6PM, There will be a lane closure at the RR crossing at 1884 Wilson Pike for repair work.

WILSON COUNTY

· Monday, June 29 and Tuesday, June 30, 9AM-2PM, There will be a lane closure on I-840 at MM 75-76 for paving work.

