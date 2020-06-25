Hwy 61 lane closures switch sides for grading work near downtown Red Wing (June 25, 2020)

RED WING, Minn. — Red Wing residents and Hwy 63 motorists can expect new lane closures beginning June 30 or July 1 as crews continue final grading and improvement work on the highway entering into Red Wing near the new bridge, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Grading work will be from the Hwy 63 buttonhook ramp into downtown Red Wing. The lane closures will switch from the current closures. Northbound lanes will be closed. Traffic will be shifted to single lanes in each direction in the southbound lanes. Work should to be complete in early August.

Following guidance from state and federal health officials, and to prevent further spread of COVID-19, crews will maintain social distancing practices while working.

The new Eisenhower Bridge of Valor opened to traffic in November, but construction work has continued on the new bridge, while demolition of the old bridge continues. Zenith Tech, Inc., of Waukesha, Wis., is the prime contractor.

The $63.4 million Hwy 63 bridge construction project includes building a new bridge to replace the Hwy 63 bridge, replacing the slip ramp over Hwy 61, reconstructing approach roads in Minnesota and Wisconsin, improving access to Red Wing and upgrading pedestrian and bicyclist crossings. The project is scheduled to be completed Aug. 20.

MnDOT reminds motorists entering work zones that safety is the responsibility of all:

Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution

Stay alert; work zones constantly change

Watch for workers and slow moving equipment

Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.

Minimize distractions behind the wheel.

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times

Learn more or sign up for email updates at MnDOT’s project web site www.dot.state.mn.us/d6/projects/redwing-bridge/ or a follow the Facebook project page www.facebook.com/RedWingBridgeProject/

For traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

