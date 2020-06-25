Prime Healthcare Honored With More Healthgrades’ 2020 Patient Safety Excellence Award Than Any Other Health System™ for Five Consecutive Years

/EIN News/ -- Ontario, Calif., June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Healthcare announced today that 36 of its hospitals in 13 states are recipients of the Healthgrades 2020 Patient Safety Excellence AwardTM. With this recognition, Prime Healthcare has more Patient Safety Excellence Award recipients for five consecutive years (2016-2020) than any other health system in the country.

The distinction places 26 of Prime Healthcare’s hospitals in the top 5% and 10 others in the top 10% of all acute care hospitals reporting patient safety data as evaluated by Healthgrades , a leading resource connecting consumers, physicians and health systems.

“The need for hospitals to provide a safe environment for all patients is more important than ever. We commend Prime Healthcare and its hospitals for their success in providing quality care and supporting their local communities across the country,” said Rob Draughon, CEO, Healthgrades.

“Providing exceptional care and ensuring patient safety are at the core of our mission and has been especially critical during this pandemic. We are grateful that nearly all our hospitals were honored by Healthgrades,” said Sunny Bhatia, MD, CEO of Region I and Corporate Chief Medical Officer for Prime Healthcare. “This recognition is a testament to the commitment of Prime Healthcare, its clinicians and staff to delivering quality care with exceptional outcomes for our patients.”

During the study period (2016 through 2018), Healthgrades 2020 Patient Safety Excellence Award recipient hospitals demonstrated excellent performance in safeguarding patients in the Medicare population, as measured by objective outcomes—risk-adjusted patient safety indicator (PSI) rates—for 13 PSIs defined by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ). A 14th PSI included in the evaluation is “Foreign Objects Left in Body During a Surgery or Procedure,” which is a “never” event and does not have an expected rate.

Healthgrades found that patients treated in hospitals receiving the Patient Safety Excellence Award were, on average*:

48.3% less likely to experience a collapsed lung due to a procedure or surgery in or around the chest, than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals.

54.4% less likely to experience a hip fracture following surgery, than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals.

66.8% less likely to experience pressure sores or bed sores acquired in the hospital, than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals.

63% less likely to experience catheter-related bloodstream infections acquired at the hospital, than patients treated at non- recipient hospitals.

In addition, if all hospitals in the country performed at the level of award recipients for each of the 13 patient safety indicators, 110,864 patient safety events could have been avoided.*

Prime Healthcare’s hospitals in California that received the award are: Alvarado Hospital Medical Center, Centinela Hospital Medical Center, Chino Valley Medical Center, Encino Hospital Medical Center, Garden Grove Hospital Medical Center, Glendora Oaks Behavioral Health, Huntington Beach Hospital, La Palma Intercommunity Hospital, Montclair Hospital Medical Center, Paradise Valley Hospital, San Dimas Community Hospital, Shasta Regional Medical Center, Sherman Oaks Hospital, and West Anaheim Medical Center.

Other Prime Healthcare hospitals that received the award are: Riverview Regional Medical Center in AL; Lehigh Regional Medical Center in FL; Monroe Hospital in IN; Providence Medical Center in KS; Garden City Hospital and Lake Huron Medical Center in MI; St. Joseph Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center in MO; Saint Clare's Health, Saint Michael's Medical Center and St. Mary's General Hospital in NJ; North Vista Hospital and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center in NV; Coshocton Regional Medical Center and East Liverpool City Hospital in OH; Lower Bucks Hospital, Roxborough Memorial Hospital and Suburban Community Hospital in PA; Landmark Medical Center in RI; and Dallas Medical Center, Dallas Regional Medical Center and Knapp Medical Center in TX.

In May, 19 Prime Healthcare hospitals in ten states were awarded an 'A' rating in the spring 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a designation widely acknowledged as one of the most competitive honors American hospitals can receive for patient safety and quality.

View Healthgrades hospital quality methodologies.

*Statistics are calculated from Healthgrades Patient Safety Ratings and Excellence Award methodology which is based primarily on AHRQ technical specifications (Version 2019.0.1) to MedPAR data for years 2016 through 2018 and represent three-year estimates for Medicare patients only.

Prime Healthcare is an award-winning national hospital system with 44 acute-care hospitals providing nearly 44,000 jobs in 14 states. Thirteen of the hospitals are members of the Prime Healthcare Foundation, a 501(c)3 public charity. Based in California and one of the largest hospital systems in the country, Prime Healthcare is committed to ensuring access to quality healthcare. Prime Healthcare and its hospitals have been recognized as among the “100 Top Hospitals” in the nation 38 times and among the “15 Top Health Systems” three times, and Prime is the only "10 Top Health System" west of the Mississippi. For more information, please visit www.primehealthcare.com.

