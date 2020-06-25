Passing lanes on I-94 near Fargo temporarily closed beginning Monday

Beginning Monday, June 29, there will be temporary lane closures in the eastbound and westbound passing lanes on I-94 beginning at the Fargo Diversion (MM388) to 42nd Street SW. The temporary closure is to allow crews to perform soil tests for the installation of a cable guardrail system project next year.

During the Project

Single lane closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes

Traffic speeds will be reduced through the work zone

The project is expected to be complete in a few days.

The NDDOT would like to remind motorists to slow down, follow traffic control signage and use caution throughout the work zone. For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 from any type of phone or visit the Travel Information Map on the NDDOT website at http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/.