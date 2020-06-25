Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 731 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,503 in the last 365 days.

Passing lanes on I-94 near Fargo temporarily closed beginning Monday

Beginning Monday, June 29, there will be temporary lane closures in the eastbound and westbound passing lanes on I-94 beginning at the Fargo Diversion (MM388) to 42nd  Street SW. The temporary closure is to allow crews to perform soil tests for the installation of a cable guardrail system project next year.

During the Project

  • Single lane closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes

 

  • Traffic speeds will be reduced through the work zone

The project is expected to be complete in a few days.

The NDDOT would like to remind motorists to slow down, follow traffic control signage and use caution throughout the work zone. For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 from any type of phone or visit the Travel Information Map on the NDDOT website at http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/.

 

You just read:

Passing lanes on I-94 near Fargo temporarily closed beginning Monday

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.