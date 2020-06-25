Roadway Activity Report for TDOT Region 2 (June 25 - July 1, 2020)

DISTRICT 27

CUMBERLAND COUNTY I-40 Construction of a truck climbing lane EB near MM 339, including grading, drainage, and paving: The contractor continues work on the eastbound exit ramp on interstate I-40 at MM 340. A temporary detour lane has been installed to allow the contractor to remove and replace the existing concrete ramp. Nighttime lane closures may be required as the contractor resets portable barrier rail on the exit ramp. Construction signs, guardrail (westbound), and portable barrier rail (eastbound) have been installed on I-40. Motorists should use caution at the MM 340 exit ramp and be aware of construction traffic in the work zone. Estimated project completion date is September 2020.

[Charles Blalock and Sons, Inc./Bradley/CNS298]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY I-40 Resurfacing from the SR-101 ramp (MM 321) to east of SR-1 (US-70) (MM 329): The contractor will be performing resurfacing activities and placing shoulder stone on I-40 from the Peavine Road exit (MM 322) to the Crab Orchard exit (MM 329). The eastbound and westbound lanes may be reduced to one lane with nighttime lane closures. The speed limit will be reduced to 60 mph during working hours. Queue trucks and THP will assist with traffic control. Estimated project completion date is October 2020.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Bradley/CNT364]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-1 (US-70) Emergency slope stabilization near LM 26.6: Construction signs, portable barrier rail, and temporary traffic signals have been installed. SR-1 (US-70) has been reduced to one lane between Godsey Road and Renegade Mountain Parkway while slope stabilization is in process. The portable barrier rail has been shifted in place to allow milling and paving on the roadway. This work may require short lane closures. Motorists should exercise caution and pay attention to temporary traffic signals as they travel through the work zone.

[Twin K Construction/Bradley/CNT234]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-101 (Peavine Road) Grading, drainage, and paving from Firetower Road to Westchester/Catoosa Boulevard: Motorists should use caution while driving along Peavine Road and be alert for changes in traffic patterns. The posted speed limit has been reduced from 45 MPH to 35 MPH within the work zone. Base stone, paving, storm drain installation, and utility relocation are in progress. Temporary lane closures and/or traffic stoppages may be needed as these construction activities continue. Motorists should reduce speed on Peavine Road and be alert for construction personnel/equipment entering and exiting the roadway. Estimated project completion date is November 2020.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Bradley/CNQ921]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-24 (US-70N) Resurfacing from SR-1 (US-70) (LM 16.5) to SR-28 (US-127) (LM 16.8), and SR-28 (US-127) resurfacing from south of Elmore Road (LM 15) to Huddle Road (LM 17.9), including bridge deck repair: The contractor will be adjusting storm drain catch basins along Elmore Road between SR-24 and SR-28. This work may require temporary lane closures. The contractor will conduct the lane closures with traffic control devices and/or flagging as necessary. Motorists should be alert as conditions are subject to change each night. Estimated project completion date is October 2020.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Bradley/CNU144]

DEKALB AND WARREN COUNTY SR-56 Construction of bridges and paving from south of Warren-Dekalb County (LM 24.5) line to East Bryant St (LM 2.9): The contractor will continue installing concrete box culverts and drainage structures. Grade work and utility work on the new roadway alignment are ongoing. No change in traffic patterns, traffic is still using the existing SR-56. Motorists are advised to use caution and watch for construction equipment adjacent to roadway. Flaggers may be present to move equipment across roadway, unload equipment, or complete utility work. A portion of County House Road will be closed to allow the contractor to complete work in that area. Motorist should follow posted signs for County House Road detour until work is complete. Estimated project completion date is May 2022.

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/McMinnville/CNT011]

FENTRESS COUNTY SR-52 Resurfacing (microsurfacing) from SR-296 (LM 17.6) to the Morgan County line (LM 27.9), including bridge deck and expansion joint repair; SR-296 resurfacing (microsurfacing) from SR-28 (US-127) (LM 0) to SR-52 (LM 3); and SR-28 (US-127) resurfacing (microsurfacing) from south of Airport Road (LM 13.3) to near the Old US-127S ramp (LM 16.9): The contractor has completed all paving operations. The contractor will be on site intermittently to perform work on punch list items. During this work, the contractor will have one lane closed and will utilize flaggers to control traffic through the work zone. Estimated project completion date is September 2020.

[American Pavements, Inc./Moore/CNU031]

FENTRESS AND OVERTON COUNTY SR-85 Emergency slide repairs at various locations: The contractor continues work on the Overton County side of SR-85 and the road remains closed from LM 17.5 to LM 22.2. This closure will remain in effect until the project completion scheduled for 09/30/20. The Fentress County portion of SR-85 remains open to through traffic. A detour route remains in place for Overton SR-85 and motorists are encouraged to continue using the detour route until the road is opened. Estimated project completion date is September 2020.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Moore/CNT154]

JACKSON COUNTY SR-151 Construction of a concrete box bridge over Hudson Creek (LM 3.5), including grading, drainage and paving: SR-151 in Jackson County remains closed from LM 3.00 to 4.00. The road closure will remain in effect until 08/15/20. Motorists will have to use the designated detour route to bypass SR-151. During the road closure, the contractor will remove the existing bridge at LM 3.50 and will replace it with a pre-cast box culvert. Once the bridge is replaced, the contractor will pave a transition to each side of the bridge and then the roadway will be opened back up to traffic. The detour route for this project will be SR-56 from Gainesboro to SR-52 in Red Boiling Springs. Motorists in Red Boiling Springs will use SR-52 to travel to SR-56. Estimated project completion date is August 2020.

[Adams Contracting, LLC/Moore/CNU045]

JACKSON COUNTY SR-85 Resurfacing (microsurfacing) from the Smith County line (LM 0) to SR-56 (LM 15.3) and SR-262 resurfacing (microsurfacing) from the Macon County line (LM 0) to the Cumberland River Bridge (LM 7.5): The contractor is scheduled to complete paving operations on 06/23/20 and will be on site intermittently after that placing final pavement markings and performing punchlist work. During the placement of final pavement markings, the contractor will utilize a mobile operation and traffic may be halted temporarily while work is performed. Motorists are encouraged to use caution through the work zone and obey posted speed limit. Estimated project completion date is September 2020.

[Hudson Construction Company/Moore/CNU067]

OVERTON COUNTY SR-111 Resurfacing (microsurfacing) from north of East Netherland Road (LM 1.7) to south of SR-84 (LM 9.4); SR-136 resurfacing (microsurfacing) from the Putnam County line (LM 0) to SR-85 (LM 9.2), including a thin epoxy overlay on the bridge over the Roaring River; and SR-293 resurfacing (microsurfacing) from SR-111 (LM 4.63) to SR-84 (LM 11.23): The contractor will be on site beginning 06/23/20 to pave SR-111 from LM 1.69 to 9.39. During this work, the contractor will have a lane closure set up to allow traffic to flow through the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to obey posted speed limit and watch for construction operations within the roadway. Once paving is complete on SR-111, the contractor will move to SR-136 and SR-293. During resurfacing of those routes, the contractor will utilize lane closures and will have flaggers in place to control traffic through the work zone. Estimated project completion date is September 2020.

[Hudson Construction Company/Moore/CNU030]

OVERTON COUNTY SR-294 bridge repair over Big Eagle Creek (LM 1.39): The contractor has completed work on the superstructure of the bridge and both lanes of traffic are now opened. The contractor will be on site intermittently performing punchlist work to complete the project. During this work, the contractor will use flaggers and will have the roadway reduced to one lane. Advanced warning signs will be used when flaggers are present. Estimated project completion date is June 2020.

[W and O Construction Company, Inc./Moore/CNT243]

OVERTON COUNTY S.I.A. Grading, drainage and paving on Oak Hill Road from Rickman Road to near SR-111: The contractor currently has Oak Hill Road closed to through traffic. This road closure is scheduled to remain in place until 07/06/20. The closure of Oak Hill Road will be from Old SR-42 to the entrance of Fitzgerald's. During this closure, motorists wishing to access Tanimura Plant should do so from SR-111 side; motorists wishing to access Fitzgerald's should also do so from SR-111. A detour route will be in place along SR-293 to allow motorists to bypass Oak Hill Road. Estimated project completion date is June 2020.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Moore/CNT017]

PUTNAM COUNTY Utility Work on I-40 at MM 280: Shoulder closures will occur on the on and off ramps at I-40 and SR-56 with signage, and flaggers. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zones. Work will take place from 06/18/20 to 06/26/20 during the hours of 8 AM to 3 PM.

PUTNAM COUNTY Utility Work on SR-135 (S. WILLOW AVE.) in both directions from LM 9.7 to LM 8.4: Lane closures will occur between I-40 and State Street with signage, barrels and cones. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zones. Traffic may be reduced to a single lane in some locations from 9 AM to 3 PM, Monday through Friday with estimated completion date of 06/30/20.

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-111 Resurfacing from south of East Main Street (LM 10.3) to the Overton County line (LM 12.96): The contractor will be paving roadway surface mix and installing traffic counters, resulting in daily lane closures on SR-111 from East Main Street (LM 10.3) to the Overton County Line (LM 12.96). Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be alert of all traffic signage, personnel, and equipment. Estimated project completion date is October 2020.

[Rogers Group, Inc./James/CNU142]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-135 (South Willow Ave.) Resurfacing from south of Grider Road (LM 7.4) to north of State Street (LM 9.75), including bridge expansion joint repair: The contractor will begin installing construction signs and removing concrete curb ramps. Nightly lane closures, during the hours of 9 PM to 6 AM, on SR-135 from South of Grider Rd (LM 7.33) to North of State Street (LM 9.75). Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be alert of all traffic signage, personnel, and equipment. Estimated project completion date is October 2020.

[Rogers Group, Inc./James/CNU140]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-136 Resurfacing from US-70N (SR-24) (LM 4.15) to north of Whiteaker Springs Road (LM 7): The contractor will be adjusting manholes during the day time, resulting in daily lane closures from 12th Street (LM 5.4) to north of Whiteaker Springs Road (LM 7). Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be alert of all traffic signage, personnel, and equipment. Estimated project completion date is June 2020.

[Rogers Group, Inc./James/CNT920]

WHITE COUNTY Utility Work on SR-111 (STATE HWY. 111) in both directions from LM 9.00 to LM 7.00: A rolling roadblock will occur on SR-111 between Roosevelt Drive and Mayberry Street. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zone. Motorists should be prepared to stop. Work will take place on 06/25/20 from 9:30 AM to 10:30 PM.

WHITE COUNTY Grading, drainage and paving at Airport Rd. leading up to Upper Cumberland Regional Airport: The contractor will be working on grading and drainage work along Technology Drive and Airport Road during this period. Temporary traffic stoppages may be needed as construction progresses. Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be alert of all traffic signage, personnel, and equipment. Estimated project completion date is June 2020.

[Rogers Group, Inc./James/CNT259]

DISTRICT 28

CANNON COUNTY TDOT Bridge Maintenance on SR-1 (MCMINNVILLE HWY.) in both directions at LM 7.5: Region 2 Bridge Maintenance will be repairing a concrete culvert on SR-1 at LM 7.54 on 06/25/20 from 9 AM - 4 PM. One lane will be closed during this time.

COFFEE COUNTY I-24 (MM 117) improvement of ramps at Exit 117: Work continues daily. In addition, there will be night work from 7PM to the following morning at 6AM: There may be alternating lane closures on I-24 WB between MM 116 to MM 118 to support this work. Motorists should use caution and be advised of lane shift and reduced speed to 60 MPH in the work zone area. Additionally, the on-ramp at Exit 117 WB has been closed to allow for these improvements. Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be alert of all traffic signage, personnel, and equipment. RESTRICTIONS: I-24 WB Exit 117 on-ramp CLOSED.

GRUNDY COUNTY I-24 Resurfacing from east of Bells Mill Road (MM 129.1) to west of the Rest Area (MM 129.4): The contractor will continue the asphalt removal process and paving installation. Work will continue between 7 PM-6 AM Sunday thru Friday weather permitting. There will be a variable posted speed limit within the work zone. The roadway is being reduced to one lane during asphalt removal and paving operations. Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be alert of all traffic signage, personnel, and equipment. Safety personnel and Law Enforcement will be present. Estimated project completion date is August 2020.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Hussein/CNT376]

GRUNDY COUNTY Utility Work on SR-50 in both directions from LM 1.85 to LM 9.34: Intermittent lane closures will occur along SR-50 from Hwy 41 to Hwy 108. Signage and flaggers will be present, motorists should be aware of personnel and equipment between 7 AM and 4 PM with an estimated completion of 07/10/20.

GRUNDY COUNTY SR-108 Repair of the bridge over Branch (LM 28.2): Work will continue on phase two of this project. During normal progress work the project will continue to have a temporary traffic signal installed reducing the roadway to one, 10 ft. travel lane. The lane closure will remain until project completion scheduled for 05/31/21. There will be temporary road closure to set phase 2 beams. Johnson Rd will be used as a detour and flaggers will be used for the closure. Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be alert of all traffic signage, personnel, and equipment. RESTRICTIONS: Loads wider than 10' should seek alternate route. Estimated project completion date is May 2021.

[Jamison Construction/Hussein/CNT397]

GRUNDY COUNTY SR-56 Slide repair from LM 25.9 to LM 26.1: The roadway is reduced to one lane controlled with traffic signals. The schedule for completion was originally for 05/22/20 but has been pushed to the end of June 2020 due to weather and broken-down equipment. Estimated project completion date is June 2020.

[TDOT/Miner/MAINT]

GRUNDY COUNTY SR-56 Slide repair from LM 26.4 to LM 26.5: The roadway is reduced to one lane controlled with traffic signals. The schedule for completion is unknown as a major project is being developed for a permanent repair to the slide.

[TDOT/Miner/TDOT]

MARION COUNTY SR-27 Slope stabilization at LM 27.9: The roadway is reduced to one lane and controlled by temporary traffic lights. Motorists are advised to use caution as the roadway is rough through this area.

[TDOT/Miner/MAINT]

MARION COUNTY SR-2 (US-64, US-72, US-41) Emergency slope stabilization between LM 25.20 and LM 26.40: The contractor will continue to maintain one lane of travel open to traffic with the restriction of all wide loads. At this time, traffic signals are installed and will remain in place until the project is complete. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and be alert to construction personnel and equipment. RESTRICTIONS: Restriction of all wide loads will remain in place until project is complete.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Hussein/CNT229]

MARION COUNTY SR-27 (Suck Creek Rd) Slope stabilization from LM 26.8 to LM 27.0: The road will be reduced to one lane at LM 27.9 with traffic signals for slide remediation work. A new traffic signal will be placed on SR-27 at LM 26.9 which will reduce the road to one lane for slide remediation work.

[TDOT/Miner/MAINT]

MARION COUNTY Old SR-150 Resurfacing from SR-2 (US-64, US-72) (LM 0.0) to New SR-150 (LM 1.2): The contractor will begin milling operations on old SR-150 (Betsy Pack Rd). Motorists are encouraged to use caution when traveling through this area. The roadway will be reduced to one lane controlled by a flagging operation with equipment and workers present on the road. Estimated project completion date is July 2020.

[Tinsley Asphalt, LLC /Voiles/CNU016]

SEQUATCHIE COUNTY SR-399 Resurfacing from the Grundy County line (LM 0.0) to SR-8 / SR-111 (LM 5.9): The contractor will continue resurfacing operations on SR-399. Motorists are encouraged to use caution when traveling through this area. The roadway will be reduced to one lane controlled by a flagging operation with equipment and workers present on the road. Estimated project completion date is October 2020.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Voiles/CNU066]

VANBUREN COUNTY SR-30 Slope stabilization near LM 16.1: The contractor is working on SR-30 north from LM 15.9 to 16.3. The roadway will be reduced to one lane controlled by a traffic signal. Large trucks heading West on SR-30, down the mountain are encouraged to use extreme caution. Estimated project completion date is July 2020.

[Twin K Construction/Voiles/CNT924]

DISTRICT 29

BRADLEY COUNTY Utility Work on SR-2 (KEITH ST. S.W.) northbound from LM 12.53 to LM 12.77: A shoulder and single lane closure will occur between N. Ocoee Street and Stuart Road NE. Signage and cones will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 3 PM from 05/11/20 through 07/01/20.

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 Replacement of Belvoir Ave. bridge over I-24 and I-24 bridges over Germantown Road near MM 183: Lane shifts are in place on I-24 EB and WB under the Belvoir Avenue Bridge, at North and South Terrace approaching the Belvoir Avenue Bridge, and on Germantown Road under the I-24 Bridge. Double interior lane closures will occur on I-24 EB between MM 182 and 184 to support demolition of the Belvoir Avenue Bridge on 06/25/20 and between 06/28/20 through 07/01/20 from 9 PM and 6 AM. Single lane closures and traffic pacing will be required on I-24 WB during these lane closures. Additionally, there will be single lane closures in the north and south directions of Germantown Road under the I-24 Bridge and at the intersections with North and South Terrace. These closures will occur on 06/25/20 and between 06/28/20 through 07/01/20 from 9 PM and 6 AM. Motorists should be aware of the Belvoir Avenue Bridge closure and detour that was put into place on 04/20/20. There is a 45 MPH speed limit reduction throughout the project corridor on I-24. Estimated project completion date is August 2021.

[Bell and Associates Construction, LP/Blevins/CMGC03]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 at I-24 Interchange Reconstruction: Watch for trucks entering and exiting project. Traffic should expect multiple lane shifts traveling through the interchange. Lane closures will occur Sunday nights through Thursday nights between 9 PM and 6 AM at the following locations: I-75 NB MM 1, I-75 SB MM 3 and I-24 EB MM 184.0 Traffic pacing may occur throughout interchange Sunday nights through Thursday nights between 9 PM and 6 AM. Additionally, there may intermittent shoulder closures at various locations for access to the median and roadside areas. The speed limit has been reduced to 45 MPH throughout the interchange.

[C.W. Matthews Contracting Company, Inc./Blevins/DB1801]

HAMILTON COUNTY US-27 (I-124) Widening from I-24/US-27 interchange to north of the Olgiati Bridge over the Tennessee River, including widening the Olgiati Bridge: Work on this project continues with activities occurring in the median of US-27. Motorists should be alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the activity area. Additionally, the southbound ramp from W. Main St. to southbound US-27 has been temporarily closed and will remain so until further notice. Detours are posted. Motorists should pay close attention to the detour signage posted. The speed limit on US-27 in the construction zone remains 45 MPH. Weather permitting; the contractor may implement temporary lane/shoulder closures on weeknights between the hours of 7 PM and 6 AM. At least one lane will remain open in each direction on US-27. RESTRICTIONS: I-124 (US-27) Northbound Exit 1C 4th St. Off Ramp: No oversize/over dimensional loads; I-124 (US-27) Southbound Exit 1C 4th St Of Ramp: No oversize/over dimensional loads; I-124 (US-27) Southbound Exit 1-B Martin Luther King Blvd. Off Ramp: No oversized/over dimensional loads; Martin Luther King Blvd. between Chestnut St. and Gateway Ave.: No oversized/over dimensional loads.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Micka/CNP230]

HAMILTON COUNTY TDOT Bridge Maintenance on SR-29 (US-27) northbound at LM 11.4: Region 2 Bridge Maintenance will be performing maintenance on the bridge on the SR-29 northbound lane over SR-153 at LM 11.4 on 06/30/20, from 9 AM - 4 PM. One lane will be closed during this time.

HAMILTON COUNTY TDOT Maintenance on SR-111 (STATE HWY. 111) northbound at LM 1.7: During this reporting period, traffic will be reduced to one lane of traffic in the Northbound direction.

HAMILTON COUNTY Utility Work on SR-17 (GLASS ST.) in both directions from LM 6.2 to LM 6.2: A portable traffic signal is in place at the intersection of Glass St. and Frost St with a single lane closure. Signage and cones will be present. The traffic signal will be operational between 9 am to 3 pm, changing to flashing yellow after hours. Motorists should use caution through the area. Estimated completion 07/01/20.

HAMILTON COUNTY Utility Work on SR-27 (MARKET ST.) southbound from LM 4.54 to LM 4.54: A sidewalk and lane closure will occur between W. 14th Street and Station Street along Market Street. Signage and barricades will be present. Pedestrians should be aware of the sidewalk detour. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 8:30 AM and 5 PM from 05/18/20 through 07/01/20.

HAMILTON COUNTY Utility Work on SR-29 (US-27) both directions from LM .3 to LM 2: Between 06/29/20 and 07/01/20, EPB will have the outside lane closed from 9 AM - 3 PM as they work to perform normal maintenance work on their streetlights on SR-29.

HAMILTON COUNTY Utility Work on SR-8 (TAFT HWY.) southbound from LM 19.08 to LM 19.08: A shoulder and single lane closure will occur between Miles Road and James Blvd. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 3 PM on 06/29/20.

HAMILTON COUNTY Utility Work on SR-8 (W. MAIN ST.) eastbound from LM 8.26 to LM 7.3: Mobile lane closures will occur along W. Main Street from Cowart Street to Central Avenue as crews transition work zone. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zones. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present between 9 AM to 2 PM from 05/28/20 through 08/01/20.

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-29 (US-27) repair of the bridge over Big Soddy Creek (LM 20.6): During this report period the contractor will have traffic restricted with one lane of SR-29 south-bound closed over Big Soddy Creek. Additionally, one lane of SR-111 south-bound will be closed as it approaches the SR-29 junction. Estimated project completion date is May 2021.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNU046]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (Apison Pike) Improvement project from SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) to east of Layton Lane: Tallant Rd. will be closed on 06/26/20 beginning at 6 PM. The contractor will work around the clock until work is completed. The closure is required for an open cut of the roadway to install sanitary sewer. The road is expected to be open by end of day on 06/27/20 excluding unforeseen construction delays. Random flagging will occur to allow for equipment and materials delivery. Estimated project completion date is June 2025.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNT336]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-58 Resurfacing from the Georgia State line (LM 0) to SR-17 (LM 2.2): The final stage (friction coat application) of this project has been rescheduled for mid-August. Estimated project completion date is November 2019.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Micka/CNT146]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (US-127/SIGNAL MOUNTAIN BLVD.) in both directions from the Space House to bottom of mountain: Due to the road being washed out, traffic has been reduced to one lane in each direction at this location.

[GeoStabilization International, LLC /Maintenance/MAINT]

MCMINN COUNTY SR-30, Grading, drainage and paving on SR-30 from Jackson Street to east of Knight Road in Athens: The project is complete, awaiting the removal of construction signs.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Micka/CNR078]

MEIGS COUNTY SR-58 Repair of the bridge over Hiwassee River (LM 5.22): During this report period the contractor has opened both lanes in either direction. The contractor may have intermittent lane restrictions. Additional flaggers will be on site as needed. Estimated project completion date is September 2020.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNT103]

POLK COUNTY Utility Work on SR-33 (HWY. 411) in both directions from LM 9.92 to LM 14.03: Mobile lane closures will occur from the SR-40 junction to the Ocoee River Bridge as crews transition work zone. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zones. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present between 9 AM to 3 PM with an estimated completion of 09/30/20.

POLK COUNTY SR-40 (US-64) Emergency slope stabilization near LM 20.5: During this reporting period, the contractor will begin clearing operations and mobilizing equipment to the project site on US-64. The eastbound truck climbing lane at LM 20.5 is closed for the duration of construction. One lane in each direction will remain open on US-64. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and watch for trucks entering/leaving the highway. Estimated project completion date is July 2021.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Wagner/CNU909]

POLK COUNTY SR-40 (US-64) Repair of bridges over North Potato Creek (LM 26.93): During this reporting period, the contractor will begin work on painting the steel beams on the eastbound bridge and the installation of a new parapet wall on the westbound bridge. Traffic on US-64 is reduced to one lane in each direction for the duration of this work. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and use caution in the work zone due to reduced lane widths. RESTRICTIONS: 12 ft. maximum width LM 26.93 Westbound 14 ft. maximum width LM 26.93 Eastbound.

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Wagner/CNT062]

POLK COUNTY Boanerges Church Road construction of a bridge over Old Fort Creek: During this reporting period, the contractor will be working to install concrete walls for portions of the new bridge. This work will occur weather permitting. Boanerges Church Road is closed to all traffic for the duration of construction. Detour signs are posted diverting traffic around the closure onto SR-313 and US-411. Estimated project completion date is October 2020.

[Summers-Taylor, Inc./Wagner/CNT279]

RHEA COUNTY Grading, drainage, construction of bridges, paving and signals on a S.I.A. route serving Nokian Tyres: On 06/27/20 (7 AM - 7 PM), there will be lane closures affecting both NB & SB US-27 traffic at the intersection with Manufacturers Road/Peavy Road to support Final pavement markings. Essentially, traffic on US-27 will be restricted to one lane in each direction all day, being shifted as needed. The portion of US-27 in front of the Nokian Tyres entry will continue to experience a traffic shift with no shoulders. Estimated project completion date is October 2022.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Micka/CNU014]

REGION WIDE

REGION 2 TDOT Maintenance drainage work: There will be possible short-term lane and shoulder closures at various locations in Region 2 in order to clean rock and debris from ditches on an as-needed basis. One lane will always be maintained.

[TDOT Operations/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 TDOT Maintenance pothole repair and pavement patching: There will be possible short-term emergency lane closures at various locations in Region 2 in order to repair potholes and patch pavement on an as-needed basis. Depending on location and severity these repairs may be done during the day or at night. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control.

[TDOT Operations/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 On-call guardrail repair and new guardrail installation on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures in order to perform guardrail repair. These closures will take place on the interstate nightly from 7 PM to 6 AM Sundays through Thursdays and daily on state routes. At least one travel lane will always remain open to traffic on the interstate, and flaggers will be present on state routes during any work that is performed. Estimated project completion date is June 2020.

[Cumberland Guardrail, Inc./McMinnville/CNT114]

REGION 2 Preventative and unscheduled maintenance of Chattanooga SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures in order to perform preventative or unscheduled maintenance to the local SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System. Work hours are 9 AM to 3:30 PM. At least one travel lane will always remain open to traffic. Flaggers will assist with traffic control as needed. Estimated project completion date is January 2023.

[NABCO Electric Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNT354]

REGION 2 TDOT Mowing operations: There will be possible short-term lane closures at various locations on interstates and state routes in Region 2 in order to perform mowing activities on an as-needed basis. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control.

[TDOT/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 On-call pavement marking and the retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor will be performing retracing of pavement markings on various routes throughout Clay and Overton County. Routes in Clay County include SR-52. Routes in Overton County include SR-52, SR-84, SR-85, SR-111, and SR-294. Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be alert of all traffic signage, personnel, and equipment. Estimated project completion date is June 2021.

[Reynolds Sealing and Striping, Inc./James/CNU075]

REGION 2 Sweeping and drain cleaning on various interstate and state routes: There will be a drain cleaning operation requiring lane closures up to one mile in length along SR-153 NB and SB from the I-75 split (MM 0.0) to the bridge over the Tennessee river (~ MM 6.5). Additionally, there will be a region wide sweeping operation supported by a mobile lane closure operation. Estimated project completion date is February 2020.

[Blevins Enterprises, Inc./Micka/CNS320]

REGION 2 Random on-call cable barrier repair on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder closures in order to perform cable rail repair. Both travel lanes will always remain open to traffic on the interstate during any work that is performed. Estimated project completion date is December 2020.

[LU, Inc./McMinnville/CNT292]

