Recruiting for Good Launches Social Project Our Moms Work in Santa Monica on 7/7

This summer, Recruiting for Good is offering cost free staffing services to help Santa Monica based companies find and hire degreed moms for professional jobs.

I am grateful to use my talent for good. And help awesome moms land jobs they love!” — Carlos Cymerman, Mom Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is launching Summer social project, ' Our Moms Work in Santa Monica.' And offering cost free staffing services to help companies find and hire moms for professional jobs in Accounting/Finance, HR, Law, Marketing, and Operations.The Community Project will run from July 7th thru September 7th, 2020 (Labor Day Weekend).According to Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "After recent events in Santa Monica, I was inspired to help heal the community...if you are a company that shares the same sentiment; connect with me on LinkedIn ...I love to help you hire moms."How Companies Help Hire Moms 1. Email open jobs to Sara(at)OurMomsWork(dot)org.2. Recruiting for Good offers cost free staffing services to help Santa Monica companies find and hire moms.3. Recruiting for Good (Founder, Carlos Cymerman) volunteers to find qualified candidates (moms) for open jobs.Carlos Cymerman, adds "I am grateful to use my (recruiting) talent for good. And help awesome moms land jobs they love!"AboutSince 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals in Engineering, and Information Technology. www.RecruitingforGood.com Since 2017, Recruiting for Good has been sponsoring Santa Monica, community service, 'Our Moms Work;' a cost free career mentoring service. Want to re-enter the workforce, looking to get promoted, or need to workout difficulties at work? Can't talk to HR, your significant other, or friends; we're here to help ...listen...empower...enliven...and inspire you to love life...because when you do...the party never ends... www.OurMomsWork.org Launching on 7/7 thru Labor Day Weekend 9/7/2020, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring Our Moms Work in Santa Monica; offering cost free staffing services to companies in Santa Monica that would love to hire moms for professional jobs in Accounting/Finance, HR, Law, Marketing, and Operations.