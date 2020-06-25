The Baxly, Spandrel Development Partners’ new mixed-use development in Historic Savannah is now welcoming residents
A brand-new building with modern conveniences that complement Savannah’s historic charm and beauty, The Baxly is like a breath of fresh air.
This a great place to call home. The Baxly is in a prime location. You can just walk outside, enjoy the fresh air, the riverfront lifestyle and all the perks of downtown.”SAVANNAH, GA, USA, June 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s official! The Baxly, a new, mixed-use development by Spandrel Development Partners in Historic Downtown Savannah, has officially opened its doors at 630 Indian Street and welcomed its first residents.
— Ian Levine
Emanuel Neuman, co-founding principal of Spandrel Development Partners (Spandrel) said, “It’s exciting to open our doors and welcome our first residents. We’ve been looking forward to this day and encourage anyone wanting a unique place to call home to visit and see what the excitement is all about.” Visits can be scheduled at TheBaxlySavannah.com as the development is offering appointment only visits at this time.
A brand-new building with modern conveniences that complement Savannah’s historic charm and beauty, The Baxly is like a breath of fresh air. At seven stories high, The Baxly houses Savannah’s largest solar roof farm and commands a variety of spectacular views of the city and its waterfront.
The Baxly features welcoming, open floor plans in its studio, one and two-bedroom apartment homes and is one of the first fully-amenitized, multi-family residential buildings built in Savannah since the 1960s.
“This a great place to call home,” Ian Levine, co-founding principal of Spandrel said. “The Baxly is in a prime location. You can just walk outside, enjoy the fresh air, the riverfront lifestyle and all the perks of downtown.” In addition, The Baxly has 10,000 square feet of onsite retail and restaurant space on the street level.
All of The Baxly’s 275 apartment homes have smart thermostats, modern fixtures and finishes, custom kitchen cabinetry, chef-inspired kitchens, subway tile backsplash, and more. The Baxly has a gracious indoor parking area with car charging stations and numerous and spacious community amenities, including a wine storage and tasting lounge, co-working space, tool and craft shop, an expansive resort-style saltwater pool, cabanas, clubroom with billiards and video wall, and more. Pet-friendly, The Baxly also has an attractive, onsite pet spa.
Greystar is handling residential leasing and onsite management. To sign up for a private visit or more information, please go to www.TheBaxlySavannah.com or call 912.421.8867.
For retail leasing information, please contact one of the following at Lee & Associates:
Lindsey Halter, 843.277.4322, LHalter@Lee-Associates.com; Elyse Welch, 843.203.1111, EWelch@Lee-Associates.com; or John Orr, 843.793.6974, JOrr@Lee-Associates.com.
ABOUT SPANDREL DEVELOPMENT PARTNERS: Spandrel Development Partners (Spandrel) is a multi-disciplined equity real estate development firm. Based upon its proprietary analysis, Spandrel pursues opportunities for conversion, capital improvement and ground-up development in targeted U.S. markets based on strong and thriving economic and demographic indicators. Currently focused on the multi-family, student, hospitality, industrial, and retail market segments, Spandrel leverages its principals’ decades of development and investment experience in the creation of long term value. For more information, go to www.spandreldevelopment.com.
Karen Robertson
RobMark
+1 9129211040
email us here