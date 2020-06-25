Peters Organizes Fundraiser For Citizens and Businesses Impacted By Sisolak’s Mask Policy

One Hundred Percent Of Funds Raised Will Go To Citizens and Business Owners Affected

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Sam Peters, United States Air Force veteran, Bronze Star recipient, and former Republican candidate for Congress in Nevada’s 4th District announces that he is forming a GoFundMe fundraiser for Nevada citizens/business owners that are negatively affected by Governor Steve Sisolak’s draconian and unconstitutional order requiring all citizens to wear face masks in public. The order goes into effect at 11:59 PM PT on July 25th. The directive also orders businesses to refuse service to anyone who does not have a mask on. Both individuals and businesses that do not comply are subject to criminal prosecution and civil fines. The Governor also is refusing to allow the state to move to Phase 3 of reopening, which is having a crippling impact on Nevada’s economy. One hundred percent of all funds raised by Peters will go directly to the citizen or business owner seeking relief under Nevada law for loss of business revenue, creation of additional health issues, violation of civil liberties, and other issues created by the Governors ill-advised and unconstitutional directive.

“The Governor’s order is unconstitutional and penalizes citizens and businesses for attempting to carry out their lives and earn a living,” said Sam Peters. “It is a prime example of government overreach added with the implied threat of arrest or business closure. This order is like something we hear about in countries like North Korea or China. It has no place in the United States or Nevada.

“The whole purpose of this fundraiser is to help Nevadans who suffer because of this directive,” continued Peters. “Nevadans are suffering heavily because of the economic hardships caused by Governor Sisolak, and this just adds to their burdens.”

For individuals wishing to donate, the website is gf.me/u/ybraap

Peters is a 20-year veteran of the United States Air Force. He served his country in Afghanistan, Iraq, Panama, and Korea. He earned the Bronze Star for his efforts in Afghanistan.

After his service to our nation, Peters led a Fortune 500 company’s largest geographical region and was responsible for nearly $100 million in annual revenue. The Peters family ultimately settled in Las Vegas and, exercising his entrepreneurial spirit, founded Peters Family Insurance with two locations. He presently employs eight. Peters holds a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice Administration, graduating Magna Cum Laude from Park University, a Master of Science in Administration, with focus on law, through Central Michigan University, and a Graduate Level Certificate in Organizational Finance from the University of Maryland University College.

