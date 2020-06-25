Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Public comment reopened on closure plans for coal ash impoundments at Buck Power Station

RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has reopened the public comment period for the coal ash closure plan at the Buck Power station in Rowan County. The closure plan is required under the Coal Ash Management Act (CAMA). Due to an issue with delivery of public comments submitted to DEQ by email, DEQ asks anyone who submitted comments by email previously to resubmit those comments.

All comments received by July 24, 2020 will be considered in determining whether the plan will be approved by DEQ.  Public comments may be submitted by email to: buckcomments@ncdenr.gov. Written comments may be submitted to: Louise Hughes, N.C. Department of Environmental Quality, Attn: Louise Hughes 1601 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, N.C., 27699-1601.

DEQ has already held a public hearing on the Buck closure plan on Feb. 24, 2020 in accordance with CAMA, and DEQ will not hold another public hearing. 

Closure plans, public notices and more details can be found online at: https://deq.nc.gov/news/key-issues/coal-ash-excavation/2020-coal-ash-closure-plans-buck-cape-fear-hf-lee-and.

